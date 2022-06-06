President Jokowi Receives Australian PM at Bogor Palace

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his delegation at Bogor Palace, Bogor City, West Java Province on Monday, June 6, 2022.
I am happy to welcome Prime Minister Albanese and his delegation here in Indonesia. It is an honor for me to receive this visit," President Jokowi said before starting the bilateral meeting between the two delegations.
During the Annual Leaders’ Meeting, the two delegations will discuss bilateral trade and investment, cooperation on climate and energy, and regional and global interests.
Especially important will be both sides’ ambition to unlock the potential of the Indonesia?Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA).
In Jakarta, the Australian Prime Minister will also meet with ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi to discuss Australia’s commitment to Southeast Asia and ASEAN centrality.
The newly-elected Prime Minister is scheduled to return to Australia on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.