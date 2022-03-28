English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Targets 20 Million MSMEs to Leverage e-Commerce by 2022

English e-commerce president joko widodo MSMEs
Antara • 28 March 2022 14:15
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) targets as many as 20 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to get onboard with e-commerce by 2022 in keeping with the rapidly increasing digital economy market.
 
"A minimum of 20 million MSMEs will get onboard with e-commerce in 2022 and (the figure is expected to) increase to 24 million in 2023 and 30 million in 2024. That is our target," Jokowi noted during the opening of the National Coordination Meeting for Digital Transformation and Complete Data Collection of Cooperatives and MSMEs at the State Palace, Monday.
 
Jokowi remarked that during the COVID-19 pandemic, some 17.5 million MSMEs had joined the digital ecosystem in Indonesia.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The head of state is keen that Indonesia partakes through the participation of MSMEs in the midst of massive digital trading activities in the world.
 
In order to compete in the digital market, Jokowi acknowledged that several aspects had to be addressed, right from product quality to packaging.
 
"I have signed Presidential Regulation Number 2 of 2022 concerning National Entrepreneurship Development for 2021-2024. I want our entrepreneurial ecosystem to be better and create more young entrepreneurs, who are productive, creative, and ready to develop Indonesia's MSMEs to compete in the global market," he stated.
 
The head of state urged the ranks of the central and regional governments to work hard in improving the business ecosystem in aspects, such as licensing, access to capital, innovation and technology, and the quality of human resources (HR) in the MSMEs industry.
 
"The central and regional governments must help to provide training for new skills and recognize and utilize production technology and various digital technologies that are beneficial for business development," he stated.
 
In addition to MSMEs going digital, Jokowi also pressed for increasing the number of modern digital-based cooperatives to 250 in 2022, 400 cooperatives in 2023, and 500 cooperatives in 2024.
 
"If all parties work hard to reach our target, I believe that by God's will, we could achieve it," he noted.

 
(WAH)
