DPR Speaker Urges Indonesians to Support 2024 Elections

Jakarta: House of Representatives (DPR) Speaker Puan Maharani invites all Indonesians to support the 2024 General Elections.
According to the Indonesian Democratic Pary of Struggle (PDIP) politician, the elections must run safely and peacefully.
"We must preserve the unity and integrity of the nation," said Puan at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
According to, the former Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, democratic elections have been conducted since the beginning of Refromation Era in 1999.
Therefore, Indonesian must not let political differences in elections create divisions.
"We certainly understand when to compete and when to work side by side," she said.
In addition, political parties are also expected to always be committed to maintaining and guarding Pancasila and strengthening national unity.
"It is our joint commitment to make the 2024 elections democratic, honest, fair and dignified elections," she said.