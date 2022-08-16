English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
DPR Speaker Puan Maharani (Photo: medcom.id)
DPR Speaker Puan Maharani (Photo: medcom.id)

DPR Speaker Urges Indonesians to Support 2024 Elections

Anggi Tondi Martaon • 16 August 2022 12:44
Jakarta: House of Representatives (DPR) Speaker Puan Maharani invites all Indonesians to support the 2024 General Elections
 
According to the Indonesian Democratic Pary of Struggle (PDIP) politician, the elections must run safely and peacefully.
 
"We must preserve the unity and integrity of the nation," said Puan at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
 
According to, the former Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, democratic elections have been conducted since the beginning of Refromation Era in 1999. 
 
Therefore, Indonesian must not let political differences in elections create divisions.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We certainly understand when to compete and when to work side by side," she said.
 
In addition, political parties are also expected to always be committed to maintaining and guarding Pancasila and strengthening national unity.
 
"It is our joint commitment to make the 2024 elections democratic, honest, fair and dignified elections," she said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
APEC Officials Committed to Building More Resilient Future for the Region

APEC Officials Committed to Building More Resilient Future for the Region

English
asia-pacific
New Zealand, Germany Cooperate to Invest in Green Hydrogen Research

New Zealand, Germany Cooperate to Invest in Green Hydrogen Research

English
New Zealand
President Jokowi Calls for Peaceful Elections

President Jokowi Calls for Peaceful Elections

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Inggris Setujui Penggunaan Vaksin Baru Covid-19 Buatan Moderna
Internasional

Inggris Setujui Penggunaan Vaksin Baru Covid-19 Buatan Moderna

Presiden: Hukum Harus Ditegakkan Seadil-adilnya
Nasional

Presiden: Hukum Harus Ditegakkan Seadil-adilnya

Hybrid Sebagai Jembatan Menuju Mobil Listrik Murni
Otomotif

Hybrid Sebagai Jembatan Menuju Mobil Listrik Murni

Jokowi: IKN Bukan Kota Biasa, tapi Kota Rimba
Ekonomi

Jokowi: IKN Bukan Kota Biasa, tapi Kota Rimba

Jokowi Minta Siswa dan Mahasiswa Diperkenalkan dengan Dunia Kerja Sejak Dini
Pendidikan

Jokowi Minta Siswa dan Mahasiswa Diperkenalkan dengan Dunia Kerja Sejak Dini

Kembalinya SNSD Dinodai Skandal Plagiarisme
Hiburan

Kembalinya SNSD Dinodai Skandal Plagiarisme

Indonesia Peringkat Keenam Klasemen Sementara ISG 2021
Olahraga

Indonesia Peringkat Keenam Klasemen Sementara ISG 2021

Pemain PUBG Versi PC Tumbuh Pesat Sejak Digratiskan
Teknologi

Pemain PUBG Versi PC Tumbuh Pesat Sejak Digratiskan

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!