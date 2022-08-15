Over 170.5 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 58,642,419 today, increasing by 97,619 in the past 24 hours.
Furthermore, 14,732 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 202,966,570.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 3,588 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,286,362.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 21 to 157,247.