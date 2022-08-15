English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 170.5 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 August 2022 18:56
Jakarta: Some 14,786 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 170,501,541, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 58,642,419 today, increasing by 97,619 in the past 24 hours.
 
Furthermore, 14,732 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 202,966,570.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 3,588 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,286,362.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 21 to 157,247.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records $4.23 Billion Trade Surplus in July

Indonesia Records $4.23 Billion Trade Surplus in July

English
trade
Indonesia Adds 3,588 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 3,588 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Digitalization to Boost Competitiveness amid Global Uncertainty: Kadin Head

Digitalization to Boost Competitiveness amid Global Uncertainty: Kadin Head

English
global economy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Waspada!, BPS: Sinyal <i>Windfall</i> Profit Berakhir
Ekonomi

Waspada!, BPS: Sinyal Windfall Profit Berakhir

170,6 Juta Orang Terlindungi Vaksin Dosis 2 per 15 Agustus
Nasional

170,6 Juta Orang Terlindungi Vaksin Dosis 2 per 15 Agustus

Pelajar, Ini 5 Manfaat Menjadi Paskibraka
Pendidikan

Pelajar, Ini 5 Manfaat Menjadi Paskibraka

Iran Salahkan Salman Rushdie dan Pendukungnya atas Penikaman di New York
Internasional

Iran Salahkan Salman Rushdie dan Pendukungnya atas Penikaman di New York

Alva One Usung Konsep Lifestyle Mobility Solution
Otomotif

Alva One Usung Konsep Lifestyle Mobility Solution

Duta Sheila on 7 Putuskan Solo Karier, Reaksi Eross Candra Tak Terduga
Hiburan

Duta Sheila on 7 Putuskan Solo Karier, Reaksi Eross Candra Tak Terduga

Rionny Mainaky: Semoga Ganda Putra dan Tunggal Putra Indonesia jadi Juara Dunia!
Olahraga

Rionny Mainaky: Semoga Ganda Putra dan Tunggal Putra Indonesia jadi Juara Dunia!

Pemain PUBG Versi PC Tumbuh Pesat Sejak Digratiskan
Teknologi

Pemain PUBG Versi PC Tumbuh Pesat Sejak Digratiskan

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!