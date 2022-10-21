English  
He passed away at Saiful Anwar Hospital (RSSA) in Malang City. (Photo: medcom.id)
He passed away at Saiful Anwar Hospital (RSSA) in Malang City. (Photo: medcom.id)

Death Toll from Kanjuruhan Tragedy Rises to 134

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Siti Yona Hukmana • 21 October 2022 11:55
Jakarta: The death toll due to the stampede at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java, has risen to 134 people. 
 
The number of deaths from the sports tragedy increased by one today from 133.
 
"(The information) is right," said Akmal Marhali, a member of the Indonesian government's Joint Independent Fact-Finding Team (TGIPF), here on Friday, October 21, 202.
 
According to reports, the latest victim who died was named Revano. He is a resident of Ngebruk Village, Sumberpucung District, Malang Regency.
 
Revano is said to have died at 06.30 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). He passed away at Saiful Anwar Hospital (RSSA) in Malang City.
 
"Assalamu'alaikum, on 21.10.2022 at 06.30 WIB the 134th victim of the Kanjuruhan Tragedy, Revano, has died. Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un," a message on social media stated

