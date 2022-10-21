Death Toll from Kanjuruhan Tragedy Rises to 134

The number of deaths from the sports tragedy increased by one today from 133.
"(The information) is right," said Akmal Marhali, a member of the Indonesian government's Joint Independent Fact-Finding Team (TGIPF), here on Friday, October 21, 202.
According to reports, the latest victim who died was named Revano. He is a resident of Ngebruk Village, Sumberpucung District, Malang Regency.
Revano is said to have died at 06.30 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). He passed away at Saiful Anwar Hospital (RSSA) in Malang City.
"Assalamu'alaikum, on 21.10.2022 at 06.30 WIB the 134th victim of the Kanjuruhan Tragedy, Revano, has died. Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un," a message on social media stated
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?