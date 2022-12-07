Suicide Bomb Attack Kills 1 Police Officer in Bandung

One police officer died, while the other seven police officers were injured.
"One person died," said the National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan here on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
According to Ramadhan, three officers were seriously injured, while four officers slightly injured.
"One local resident was slightly injured," said the one-star general.
The suicide bombing occurred around 08.20 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). The suicide bomber died on the spot. However, the identity of the perpetrator has not been announced
The terror attack occurred when the perpetrator forced his way into the police station. Police personnel were asked to increase alertness and vigilance at the police buildings. Members were also asked to carry out patrols around Asatana Anyar Police Station.