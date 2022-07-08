English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Critical land refers to an area or land that has been degraded. (Photo: medcom.id)
Critical land refers to an area or land that has been degraded. (Photo: medcom.id)

South Kalimantan Province Revitalizes over 168,000 Hectares of Critical Land

Antara • 08 July 2022 15:57
Banjarbaru: More than 168 thousand hectares of critical land in South Kalimantan province has been revitalized by the local government through the ‘green revolution movement’ launched in 2018.
 
The achievement can be attributed to the hard work of all parties who supported the green revolution movement, South Kalimantan provincial secretary Roy Rizali Anwar said here on Thursday.
 
Critical land refers to an area or land that has been degraded, thus, it cannot carry out its original function.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The green revolution movement, which was promoted by the Governor of South Kalimantan, Sahbirin Noor, by managing and reforesting critical lands, proved innovative in solving the environmental issue, the provincial secretary said.
 
Not only provincial, district, and city government employees, but also all employees of the ministry’s representative offices and technical implementing units in the province, as well as all South Kalimantan people were mobilized to join the movement, he added.
 
"Everyone can contribute -- even if they only plant one tree seedling in their own garden," he remarked.
 
He also emphasized that all parties in the province have never stopped working to mitigate climate change and environmental damage in the region as the province is also a part of Kalimantan Island, which has the largest forested area in Indonesia and serves as the “lungs of the world.”
 
The establishment of an Indonesian tropical rainforest park in the South Kalimantan provincial government’s office complex in Banjarbaru city was also lauded by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when he visited the province a while ago.
 
In fact, the President had asked that similar tropical rainforest parks be built in Indonesia’s new capital city (IKN), Nusantara, in East Kalimantan province.
 
"It is an honor for South Kalimantan (province) to become a model (for the construction of the park). The President also expects that up to 70 percent of the IKN area will be covered with a tropical rainforest park," Anwar informed.
 
According to the Environment and Forestry Ministry’s data, the total forested area in South Kalimantan province spans about 1,664 thousand hectares. At least 950,800 hectares of the land has been designated as a protected forest and production forest area. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Australia, New Zealand Hold Annual Leaders Meeting

Australia, New Zealand Hold Annual Leaders Meeting

English
Australia
US Appreciates Indonesia's G20 Presidency amid Food, Energy Crises

US Appreciates Indonesia's G20 Presidency amid Food, Energy Crises

English
g20
G20 Foreign Ministers Convey Deepest Sympathy following Attack against Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe

G20 Foreign Ministers Convey Deepest Sympathy following Attack against Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe

English
g20
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mantan PM Jepang Shinzo Abe Meninggal Dunia Setelah Ditembak
Internasional

Mantan PM Jepang Shinzo Abe Meninggal Dunia Setelah Ditembak

Mobil-Mobil LCGC Jangan Dikasih BBM Bersubsidi
Otomotif

Mobil-Mobil LCGC Jangan Dikasih BBM Bersubsidi

Jual Minyakita di Atas HET, 129 <i>Link</i> Pedagang Dibumihanguskan!
Ekonomi

Jual Minyakita di Atas HET, 129 Link Pedagang Dibumihanguskan!

5 Penyerang Terbaik dalam Sejarah Manchester United
Olahraga

5 Penyerang Terbaik dalam Sejarah Manchester United

Kemendikbudristek Segera Susun Peraturan Turunan UU Pendidikan dan Layanan Psikologi
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Segera Susun Peraturan Turunan UU Pendidikan dan Layanan Psikologi

Pesinetron Dicky Topan Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Pesinetron Dicky Topan Meninggal Dunia

3 Aspek Infrastruktur Digital Ramah Lingkungan Menurut Kominfo
Teknologi

3 Aspek Infrastruktur Digital Ramah Lingkungan Menurut Kominfo

Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Jakarta Tembus 10 Ribu
Nasional

Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Jakarta Tembus 10 Ribu

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!