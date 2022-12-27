English  
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
Govt Mulls Closing Kemayoran Athletes Village COVID-19 Emergency Hospital

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 27 December 2022 12:59
Jakarta: National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Head Suharyanto has revealed that the government is planning to completely close the operation of the Kemayoran Athletes Village COVID-19 Emergency Hospital in Jakarta.
 
"The BNPB wants to completely close (the emergency hospital) immeddiately because it burdens the state budget. It is for efficiency," said Suharyanto at Graha BNPB, East Jakarta, Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
 
According to the Head of the COVID-19 Task Force, currently only one tower at the emergency hospital is operational. The government is still monitoring the development of the COVID-19 Pandemic in the future. A number of countrie are currently experiencing a spike in cases.
 
"In the last three months or so, the other towers have no patients. In fact, as of yesterday. there were only four people left in tower six," he explained.
 
BNPB will re-evaluate the operation of the emergency hospital for the next three months. Suharyanto stressed that maintaining the operation of the emergency hospital was part of the government's efforts to anticipate a spike in cases during the transition period from pandemic phase to endemic phase.
 
"We'll see for the next three months, January, February, March, hopefully conditions will continue to be under control and there will be no spikes. Later, further actions will be conveyed," explained Suharyanto.

(WAH)

Peringatan!