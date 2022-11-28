English  
This database is important to encourage better efforts in handling violence against women. (Photo: medcom.id)
This database is important to encourage better efforts in handling violence against women. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Police Urged to Conduct Gender-Based Sorting of Murder Cases

Antara • 28 November 2022 21:00
Jakarta: The National Commission on Violence against Women (Komnas Perempuan) encouraged the police and Statistics Indonesia (BPS) to sort data on murder cases based on gender, victim and perpetrator relationship, and motive.
 
"Murder case sorting based on gender is not yet available, both in the police and BPS," Chief of Komnas Perempuan Andy Yentriyani noted at an event titled "Femicide Knowledge Unveiling: Silent Disappearance" streamed online on Monday.
 
According to Yentriyani, this database is important to encourage better efforts in handling violence against women in future and the fulfillment of victims' rights to justice.

The commission explained that femicide is the most extreme form of violence against women that leads to murder, both directly and indirectly, as the victim is a woman.
 
"This is driven by superiority, domination, hegemony, and misogyny against women, the perpetrator's sense of ownership over women," she explained.
 
In several cases of femicide that occurred, there was often a sense of satisfaction and sadistic action against victims, she stated.
 
"When femicide occurs, it is not uncommon that there is a layered violation, sadistical actions, and social inequality that revolved around the crime," she remarked.
 
To delve into femicide, Komnas Perempuan conducted a study on femicide from 10 countries: the Netherlands, Guatemala, India, the UK, Malaysia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Spain, and Turkey.
 
The commission not only analyzes the form of femicide handling in the 10 countries but also good practices that these countries implemented, Yentriyani noted.
 
These will be used as a stepping stone to develop policy recommendations for the legal system in Indonesia, she stated.
 
Earlier, at a press conference in Jepara, Central Java, Friday, Yentriyani noted that the commission had logged 3,081 reports of violence against women during the period from January to early November this year. 
 
 
(WAH)

