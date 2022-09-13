Transportation Ministry Intensifies Efforts to Reduce Flight Ticket Prices in Indonesia

Acting Director General of Air Transport at the ministry Nur Isnin Istiarto said that the ministry is also promoting flight service fee relaxation, flying on weekdays, and undertaking flight ticket promotions.
"From our side, we have provided zero-rupiah non-tax state revenue (stimulus) for aircraft landing and parking. The zero-rupiah stimulus is being provided by the UPBU (the ministry's airport management unit), while the BUBU (airport operator company) might have another (stimulus scheme)," Istiarto informed Commission V of the House of Representatives (DPR) during a hearing meeting here on Tuesday.
The government is encouraging residents to use airline services outside the peak period and on weekdays to bolster the load factor of non-prime schedules, he said.
"(We are advising) travelers undertaking non-urgent travel to switch their flights to the non-prime schedule," he added.
He said that flight ticket promotions conducted by banking partners have also helped stabilize airfares.
"Praise be to God, during our evaluation of flight ticket reduction following various campaigns, we found 7–8 percent price reduction, and (the reduction) was more for non-peak periods," Istiarto disclosed.
The ministry is exploring collaboration with the relevant stakeholders to bring down aircraft fuel prices and flight tickets' value-added tax.
"We hope the aircraft fuel price will reduce sooner, or else we will need more relaxations. We are always monitoring aircraft fuel prices to consider our policies to reduce flight ticket prices," the acting director general said.
The ministry is also collaborating with regional authorities to maintain flight connectivity outside the Java region, whose positive effects are expected to be seen later, he added.