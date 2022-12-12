English  
Many people did not report their family members, who died as a result of the earthquake. (Photo: medcom.id)
Cianjur Quake Death Toll Reaches 600: District Head

Antara • 12 December 2022 18:31
Cianjur: Cianjur Government in West Java recorded that the number of deaths due to the 5.6-magnitude Cianjur earthquake reached 600 since most data was unrecorded, while the recorded death toll reached 335 in addition to eight people missing.
 
Head of Cianjur District Herman Suherman remarked that the number of victims had increased following the data collection, in which around 265 earthquake victims, who died, were not reported but were immediately buried by their families.
 
"Many people did not report their family members, who died as a result of the earthquake. After data collection, the number of victims reached 600 people spread across several villages, including in Pacet, Cugenang, Cianjur, and Warungkondang sub-districts," Suherman noted here, Monday.

He explained that 400 people died in Cugenang Sub-district as a result of the disaster, including eight people that were yet untraceable in addition to those from Pacet, Cianjur, and Warungkondang sub-districts as they had been buried by their families and not included in the government data.
 
His party found the additional number of victims through the data recollecting process conducted by village officials on residents, who died, and were not taken to hospitals or health centers.
 
"Data on victims, who died, had been based on name per address with a death certificate from the village government. This data will be forwarded to the Ministry of Social Affairs in order to give funeral money to the grieving families," he stated.
 
The funeral money will be handed over at the end of the year to the heirs after obtaining approval from the Ministry of Social Affairs, he added.
 
"We have submitted it and will soon be disbursed from the Ministry of Health for further distribution to heirs at the end of the year," Suherman stated.
 
Earlier, the Cianjur District Government noted that death toll from the earthquake in Cianjur had increased to 335 after the joint search and rescue (SAR) team managed to evacuate the body of an 11-year-old boy in Cibulakan Village, Cugenang Sub-district, while eight others were still missing.

 
(WAH)

