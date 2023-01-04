English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Residents requiring police services could access the existing local police. (Photo: medcom.id)
Residents requiring police services could access the existing local police. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Police Reviews Establishing Police Units in 4 New Papuan Provinces

Antara • 04 January 2023 20:00
Jakarta: The Indonesian Police is still reviewing the establishment of new provincial police offices and units in the four new Papuan provinces of South Papua, Central Papua, Highland Papua, and Southwest Papua.
 
Police's Public Relations Division Head Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo told ANTARA here, Wednesday, that the review is conducted by the police's staffing and planning department and research and development department.
 
"Staffing and Planning (Department) and Research and Development (Department) are conducting thorough research to plan the development, its facilities, and the personnel number," Prasetyo stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The inspector general pressed for the need for a thorough review to properly assess the facilities and personnel needed to establish the four provincial police units.
 
"Forming a new regional police unit must be followed by detailed calculation of the planning and necessities, and Indonesia's economic conditions must also be taken into account," the inspector general said.
 
Prasetyo stated that while the new provincial police unit had yet to be established, residents requiring police services could access the existing local police attached to the provincial capital police or directly to the Papua province police.
 
"If existing police units need more personnel in the new provinces, the Police Headquarters will provide reinforcements," he remarked.
 
Earlier, Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo reiterated the law enforcement agency's readiness to support the four new provinces in Papua.
 
While presenting the police's 2022 year-end release last Saturday (December 31, 2022), Prabowo stated that new police units should be established for the new provinces to ensure residents could access police services.
 
"We will accelerate the distribution of development, and the police would also review the establishment of new provincial police units and its subordinate units to ensure (public) access to police services," the police chief affirmed.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Natural disasters that occurred during year-end holidays were also handled quite well. (Photo: medcom.id)

No Terrorism Acts Throughout Year-End Holidays: Indonesian Police

Bogor's Puncak Line Still Congested despite Holiday Season Already Over

Police to Extend Cartenz Peace Operation until June 2023

BACA JUGA
Jakarta Prepares Pumps against Coastal Flooding

Jakarta Prepares Pumps against Coastal Flooding

English
jakarta
Anak Krakatau Volcano Erupts, Spews 3,000m Column of Ash

Anak Krakatau Volcano Erupts, Spews 3,000m Column of Ash

English
Volcano Eruption
Over 13,301 Indonesians Receive Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Past 24 Hours

Over 13,301 Indonesians Receive Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Past 24 Hours

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Garuda Indonesia Gugat Balik 2 <i>Lessors</i> Pesawat
Ekonomi

Garuda Indonesia Gugat Balik 2 Lessors Pesawat

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 597 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 597 Hari Ini

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023
Properti

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023

AS Lakukan Eksekusi Pertama Terhadap Perempuan Transgender
Internasional

AS Lakukan Eksekusi Pertama Terhadap Perempuan Transgender

Siap-Siap, Musuhnya Tambah Ban Bakal Hadir
Otomotif

Siap-Siap, Musuhnya Tambah Ban Bakal Hadir

Investasi ke Keamanan Siber dan Cloud Diprediksi Naik 20%
Teknologi

Investasi ke Keamanan Siber dan Cloud Diprediksi Naik 20%

Jangan Jemawa, Timnas Indonesia Masih Banyak PR
Olahraga

Jangan Jemawa, Timnas Indonesia Masih Banyak PR

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023
Pendidikan

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023

Ahmad Dhani Bikin Trauma, Maia Estianty Bersyukur Bertemu Irwan Mussry
Hiburan

Ahmad Dhani Bikin Trauma, Maia Estianty Bersyukur Bertemu Irwan Mussry

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!