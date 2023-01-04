Indonesian Police Reviews Establishing Police Units in 4 New Papuan Provinces

Police's Public Relations Division Head Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo told ANTARA here, Wednesday, that the review is conducted by the police's staffing and planning department and research and development department.
"Staffing and Planning (Department) and Research and Development (Department) are conducting thorough research to plan the development, its facilities, and the personnel number," Prasetyo stated.
The inspector general pressed for the need for a thorough review to properly assess the facilities and personnel needed to establish the four provincial police units.
"Forming a new regional police unit must be followed by detailed calculation of the planning and necessities, and Indonesia's economic conditions must also be taken into account," the inspector general said.
Prasetyo stated that while the new provincial police unit had yet to be established, residents requiring police services could access the existing local police attached to the provincial capital police or directly to the Papua province police.
"If existing police units need more personnel in the new provinces, the Police Headquarters will provide reinforcements," he remarked.
Earlier, Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo reiterated the law enforcement agency's readiness to support the four new provinces in Papua.
While presenting the police's 2022 year-end release last Saturday (December 31, 2022), Prabowo stated that new police units should be established for the new provinces to ensure residents could access police services.
"We will accelerate the distribution of development, and the police would also review the establishment of new provincial police units and its subordinate units to ensure (public) access to police services," the police chief affirmed.