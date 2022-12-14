English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 174.5 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 December 2022 17:58
Jakarta: Some 16,020 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,503,601, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Wednesday.
 
Furthermore, 42,513 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 67,708,039.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 2,136 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,704,268.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,508mto 6,508,515.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 24 to 160,311.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 67.6 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Nearly 174.5 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Health Protocols, Vaccination Key to Thwarting Transmission of BN.1 in Indonesia: Ministry

BACA JUGA
Bank Indonesia Forecasts Inflation to Plunge to 1.5-3.5% in 2024

Bank Indonesia Forecasts Inflation to Plunge to 1.5-3.5% in 2024

English
Bank Indonesia
Indonesia Logs 2,136 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Logs 2,136 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
UN Agencies Call for Accelerated Action to Ensure Safe Drinking Water for All

UN Agencies Call for Accelerated Action to Ensure Safe Drinking Water for All

English
water
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
ADB Pangkas Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Negara Berkembang Asia
Ekonomi

ADB Pangkas Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Negara Berkembang Asia

WHO: Tiongkok Mengalami Kesulitan Usai Tinggalkan Kebijakan 'Nol-Covid'
Internasional

WHO: Tiongkok Mengalami Kesulitan Usai Tinggalkan Kebijakan 'Nol-Covid'

Partai Ummat Tak Lolos jadi Peserta Pemilu 2024
Nasional

Partai Ummat Tak Lolos jadi Peserta Pemilu 2024

Laris Manis, Perusahaan Terang-terangan Mencari Alumni Program Bangkit saat Rekrutmen
Pendidikan

Laris Manis, Perusahaan Terang-terangan Mencari Alumni Program Bangkit saat Rekrutmen

Neymar Disebut Bisa Membela Brasil di Piala Dunia 2026
Olahraga

Neymar Disebut Bisa Membela Brasil di Piala Dunia 2026

DFSK Segera Rakit Mobil Listrik di Indonesia, Ini Modelnya
Otomotif

DFSK Segera Rakit Mobil Listrik di Indonesia, Ini Modelnya

Indonesian Idol XII Hadirkan 11 Juri, Ini Daftarnya
Hiburan

Indonesian Idol XII Hadirkan 11 Juri, Ini Daftarnya

Bulan Depan, Ada Headset Dyson yang Bisa Bersihkan Udara
Teknologi

Bulan Depan, Ada Headset Dyson yang Bisa Bersihkan Udara

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!