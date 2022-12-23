English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 68.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 December 2022 16:56
Jakarta: Some 5,994 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,666,157, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Friday.
 
Furthermore, 19,402 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,201,141.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
 

COVID-19 Update

 
Jakarta: The Indonesian government recorded 923 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,714,802.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,812 to 6,533,088.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 19 to 160,507.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Nearly 174.7 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Vaccination Key to Success in COVID-19 Handling in Indonesia: Minister

Over 68.1 Million Indonesians Have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination: Govt

BACA JUGA
Jokowi Inaugurates Ciawi, Sukamahi Dams in West Java

Jokowi Inaugurates Ciawi, Sukamahi Dams in West Java

English
president joko widodo
World Bank Announces $500 Million to Strengthen Egypt's Social Safety Net Program

World Bank Announces $500 Million to Strengthen Egypt's Social Safety Net Program

English
financing
Indonesia Logs 923 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Logs 923 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Seleksi PPPK Kominfo 2022, Lulusan Jurusan Kuliah ini yang Dicari
Pendidikan

Seleksi PPPK Kominfo 2022, Lulusan Jurusan Kuliah ini yang Dicari

Menhub Imbau Masyarakat Waspada Cuaca Ekstrem di Akhir Tahun
Nasional

Menhub Imbau Masyarakat Waspada Cuaca Ekstrem di Akhir Tahun

Portal Satu Data Indonesia Terhubung dengan Kementerian dan Lembaga
Ekonomi

Portal Satu Data Indonesia Terhubung dengan Kementerian dan Lembaga

Catat, 9 Ruas Tol Baru Dibuka Fungsional untuk Natal & Tahun Baru
Otomotif

Catat, 9 Ruas Tol Baru Dibuka Fungsional untuk Natal & Tahun Baru

Tren Populer Anak-Anak Saat Ini, dari Wednesday Hingga God of War
Teknologi

Tren Populer Anak-Anak Saat Ini, dari Wednesday Hingga God of War

Putin Ingin Akhiri Perang dengan Cepat Lewat Solusi Diplomatik
Internasional

Putin Ingin Akhiri Perang dengan Cepat Lewat Solusi Diplomatik

Ini Penghargaan Bergengsi yang Belum Diraih Messi, Kalah dari Ronaldo!
Olahraga

Ini Penghargaan Bergengsi yang Belum Diraih Messi, Kalah dari Ronaldo!

Aksi Teatrikal dalam Konser Tunggal Nadin Amizah, Gambarkan Proses Kelahiran di Atas Panggung
Hiburan

Aksi Teatrikal dalam Konser Tunggal Nadin Amizah, Gambarkan Proses Kelahiran di Atas Panggung

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!