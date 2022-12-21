Govt May Lift COVID-19 Restrictions at the End of This Year: Jokowi

This step is being considered because the COVID-19 situation in the country continues to improve.
"So maybe at the end of the year we will declare revocation of PPKM," President Jokowi said here in Jakarta on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
The Head of State was grateful that, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government did not implement hard lockdowns like other countries.
"At that time, I remember that almost 80 percent of the ministers advised me to implement lockdowns. The public also conveyed the same thing," said the former mayor of Surakarta.
According to the President, if that decision had been taken, Indonesia's condition, from an economic point of view, would have been more difficult.
"We have to remember how difficult it is," President Jokowi continued.