The president made the statement on Tuesday after reviewing several venues to be visited by delegates of the summit.
"It has been already seven days before the implementation (of G20 Summit). I have inspected the smallest aspects (of the venues) since this morning. We have checked everything, and I want to convey that we are ready to receive the G20 guests," he remarked.
He also noted that to date, 17 heads of state and government, including United States President Joe Biden and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, had confirmed their attendance at the summit.
Meanwhile, regarding the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Jokowi said that the two leaders were still considering the situation in their respective countries before deciding to attend the summit.
"A few days ago, I had spoken on the phone with President Putin and President Zelenskyy. They said that they would attend (the G20 Summit) if the conditions allowed," he stated.
The Indonesian president also emphasized that the presence of heads of state and government at the summit was a matter of honor for Indonesia, given the current unfavorable global conditions.
"I think, in a normal condition, it is normal for 17-18 people (state and government heads) to attend (the summit). However, currently, it is a very difficult situation for all countries, so if the number of attendees reaches the (mentioned) number (of 17-18 people), I think it is very good," he assessed.
Jokowi arrived in Bali Province on the night of Monday (November 7, 2022).
He and First Lady Iriana Jokowi departed from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta, on Monday at 6 p.m. Western Indonesia Standard Time (WIB) for I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Badung District, Bali Province.
Upon his arrival at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, the president reviewed the VIP lounge of the airport that would be used by guests of the G20 Summit.