President Jokowi Begins Working Visits to China, Japan, South Korea

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, departed for Beijing, China, on Monday, to begin a series of foreign visits to three East Asian countries: China, Japan, and South Korea.
"The three countries are also important partners of the ASEAN and important partners in the context of the G20," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said as quoted in a statement received by the Press, Media, and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat in Jakarta on Monday.
Marsudi said the three countries are also Indonesia's strategic partners in the economic sector.
She explained that President Jokowi will meet with leaders from the three countries to discuss several matters ranging from global issues to cooperation in various aspects, such as trade to infrastructure.
"Various issues from trade cooperation, investment, health, infrastructure, fisheries, to regional and world issues will be discussed with the leaders of the three countries," the foreign minister noted.
The president and his entourage took off aboard the Garuda Indonesia (GIA-1) aircraft from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten Province, at around 14:00 local time.
The head of state and Mrs. Iriana will take an around seven-hour flight to the Beijing Capital International Airport, China, and are expected to arrive on Monday night.
On the flight to Beijing, China, President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana are accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, and Head of State Protocol Andy Rachmianto.
Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi were in Beijing to prepare for the president's visit.
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Navy Chief of Staff (KSAL) Admiral TNI Yudo Margono, and Acting (Pj.) Governor of Banten Al Muktabar saw off the departure of President Jokowi.