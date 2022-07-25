English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Begins Working Visits to China, Japan, South Korea

Antara • 25 July 2022 19:27
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, departed for Beijing, China, on Monday, to begin a series of foreign visits to three East Asian countries: China, Japan, and South Korea.
 
"The three countries are also important partners of the ASEAN and important partners in the context of the G20," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said as quoted in a statement received by the Press, Media, and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat in Jakarta on Monday.
 
Marsudi said the three countries are also Indonesia's strategic partners in the economic sector.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


She explained that President Jokowi will meet with leaders from the three countries to discuss several matters ranging from global issues to cooperation in various aspects, such as trade to infrastructure.
 
"Various issues from trade cooperation, investment, health, infrastructure, fisheries, to regional and world issues will be discussed with the leaders of the three countries," the foreign minister noted.
 
The president and his entourage took off aboard the Garuda Indonesia (GIA-1) aircraft from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten Province, at around 14:00 local time.
 
The head of state and Mrs. Iriana will take an around seven-hour flight to the Beijing Capital International Airport, China, and are expected to arrive on Monday night.
 
On the flight to Beijing, China, President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana are accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, and Head of State Protocol Andy Rachmianto.
 
Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi were in Beijing to prepare for the president's visit.
 
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Navy Chief of Staff (KSAL) Admiral TNI Yudo Margono, and Acting (Pj.) Governor of Banten Al Muktabar saw off the departure of President Jokowi. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt to Offer Scholarships to 185 Thousand University Students across Indonesia

Govt to Offer Scholarships to 185 Thousand University Students across Indonesia

English
education
DPR Urges Central Government to Take Anticipatory Measures against Monkeypox

DPR Urges Central Government to Take Anticipatory Measures against Monkeypox

English
DPR RI
Govt Pushes to Increase Number of Charging, Battery Swap Stations in Indonesia

Govt Pushes to Increase Number of Charging, Battery Swap Stations in Indonesia

English
energy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jadi Tersangka, Petinggi ACT Belum Ditahan
Nasional

Jadi Tersangka, Petinggi ACT Belum Ditahan

Tenang, NPWP Format Lama Masih Bisa Dipakai sampai 31 Desember 2023
Ekonomi

Tenang, NPWP Format Lama Masih Bisa Dipakai sampai 31 Desember 2023

Marcos Jr Janji Filipina Tidak akan Lakukan Penguncian Covid-19 Lagi
Internasional

Marcos Jr Janji Filipina Tidak akan Lakukan Penguncian Covid-19 Lagi

Viral Ngamuk karena Dimintai Foto Bareng, Jeje Slebew Minta Maaf
Hiburan

Viral Ngamuk karena Dimintai Foto Bareng, Jeje Slebew Minta Maaf

Gabung Klub Promosi, Gaji Jesse Lingard Ternyata Lebih Besar dari 6 Pemain Top Ini
Olahraga

Gabung Klub Promosi, Gaji Jesse Lingard Ternyata Lebih Besar dari 6 Pemain Top Ini

Asuransi Kendaraan Syariah Anti Riba
Otomotif

Asuransi Kendaraan Syariah Anti Riba

Selamat! 2.954 Orang Lolos Seleksi Beasiswa LPDP Tahap I
Pendidikan

Selamat! 2.954 Orang Lolos Seleksi Beasiswa LPDP Tahap I

Tiongkok Berhasil Luncurkan Modul Wentian
Teknologi

Tiongkok Berhasil Luncurkan Modul Wentian

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!