The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
199 Million People in Indonesia at Least Partially Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 April 2022 19:02
Jakarta: Some 156,473 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 164,180,156 Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, 93,272 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 199,039,633.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 576 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,045,043.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,058 to 5,879,141.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 30 to 156,163.
 
(WAH)
