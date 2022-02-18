Jakarta: G20's Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) would be an apt platform for Indonesia to showcase its progress in research and innovation, an official of the Ministry of National Development Planning/National Development Planning Board stated.
"We must make the most of the G20 RIIG event to serve as a platform to promote our progress in research and innovation. We must showcase our capability to the world to attract developed countries to purchase our products or to collaborate with us," the ministry's acting deputy for human development, society, and cultural affairs, Subandi Sardjoko, noted in a press statement received in Jakarta on Friday.
The official expressed optimism that the event, to be coordinated by the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), would attract G20 countries to collaborate with Indonesia in research and innovation.
The main theme for the RIIG event would be the development of biodiversity to enhance the green and blue economy, as it has a global reach amid the efforts to bolster sustainable development, he remarked.
The research and innovation collaboration through various infrastructure support and funding schemes would also be another discussion theme at the event that will put the spotlight on Indonesia's scientific progress and readiness to collaborate, he affirmed.
"We can enhance our researchers' competence through collaborations to ensure our research capability would be better in the future," Sardjoko stated.
The two main themes are expected to be linked with the current global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, and to this end, the BRIN is expected to present concrete solutions to address the issues through research and innovation, he stressed.
According to Sardjoko, Indonesia should also conceive a long-term strategy to bolster the national economy from the economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The strategy is to shift our economic focus away from less-productive sectors to sectors considered more productive and industrialised as well as managing inter-sectoral productivity," Sardjoko remarked.
The next strategy is promoting the green economy as the ideal development model by synergising economic growth and improvement to environmental quality through low-carbon economic and energy transition, the official added.