Govt Affirms Continued Support for Sexual Violence Prevention Bill

Jakarta: Minister of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Bintang Puspayoga reiterated her ministry's continued support for the deliberation and finalization of the Sexual Violence Prevention Bill by the House of Representatives (DPR RI).
"We always monitor the bill's progress in the DPR RI, and we will respect parliamentary procedures. We also lauded the parliament's hard work, particularly the parliamentary Legislative Body, that had completed the bill's drafting in December 2021," Puspayoga noted in her press statement here on Wednesday.
The minister welcomed DPR RI Speaker Puan Maharani's statement that the parliament will designate the bill as a legislature-initiated bill on Tuesday (Jan 18, 2022).
"I believe this is what our people, especially the victims of violence and sexual violence, have waited for since long," she remarked.
Her ministry also lauded the prompt work of the recently established Sexual Violence Prevention Bill special task force that intensively coordinated with relevant ministries and government institutions to expedite passing of the bill.
Puspayoga expressed sorrow over the grievances of sexual violence victims seldom being addressed properly and urged the government to conceive comprehensive measures to address issues related to sexual violence in the country.
The Sexual Violence Prevention Bill is urgently required by sexual violence victims to demand their rights and justice after experiencing the harrowing ordeal, the minister emphasized.
The Sexual Violence Prevention Bill will be a lex specialis, which regulates specific matters, to regulate sexual violence crimes, she added.
The minister highlighted that the smooth bill harmonization process with other laws proved the bill's compatibility with values upheld by Indonesians and consistency with the national ideology of Pancasila and the national Constitution.
"We trust the DPR RI leadership and legislators to convene a plenary session to finalize the Sexual Violence Prevention Bill as law that will provide a legal basis to handle sexual violence cases, protect sexual violence victims, and enhance efforts in eradicating sexual violence in society," Puspayoga remarked.