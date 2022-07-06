Gerindra Wants Ariza to Become Jakarta Governor Candidate: Deputy Chairman

Jakarta: Deputy Chairperson of Gerindra Party, Fadli Zon, has said that his party supports Jakarta Vice Governor Ahmad Riza Patria (Ariza) to become a governor candidate in the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial race.
Ariza is the Head o the Jakarta Regional Executive Board of Gerindra Party.
"What is clear is that we want Pak Ariza to become a governor candidate in the upcoming regional elections," said Fadli at City Hall, Central Jakarta, Jakarta on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
However, according to Fadli, Ariza is currently still focusing on carrying out his duties as Deputy Governor of Jakarta until October 2022.
"We have optimism later in 2024," said Fadli.
In addition, the party created by Prabowo Subianto is currently focusing on the 2024 Presidential Elections and Legislative Elections.
The elections are scheduled to take place in February and November 2024.