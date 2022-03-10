English  
National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan (Photo: medcom.id/Siti Yona Hukmana)
Suspected Terrorist Shot Dead in Central Java

English terrorism central java police
Siti Yona Hukmana • 10 March 2022 14:15
Jakarta: A suspected terrorist was shot dead in Sukoharjo, Central Java on Wednesday evening, the National Police has revealed.
 
According to National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, the terror suspect has been identified with the initials SU.
 
"SU is a communication official of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) terror group," the police official said here on Thursday.

"During the arrest attempt, SU resisted by crashing his car into an officer who was stopping him. Then, the officer climbed into the back of the suspect's car to give a warning. However, SU continued to drive fast and in a zigzag motion with the aim of bringing down the officer," Ramadhan explained.
 
Ramadhan said officers immediately took the suspect to the Bhayangkara Police Hospital in Surakarta, Central Jakarta. 
 
However, the suspect died when he was being taken to the hospital.
 
"The person died while being evacuated," said the one-star general.
 
