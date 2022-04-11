English  
the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 161.5 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 April 2022 17:30
Jakarta: Some 110,585 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 161,533,989, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, 47,031 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 197,540,422.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update 

The Indonesian government recorded 1,196 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,033,903.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,978 to 5,808,380.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 48 to 155,674.
 
(WAH)
