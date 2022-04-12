English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jokowi Promises Follow-Up Action on Ombudsman Reports

English ombudsman indonesian government president joko widodo
Antara • 12 April 2022 19:37
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has promised follow-up action on monitoring reports submitted by the Ombudsman of the Republic of Indonesia, according to Ombudsman member Dadan Suparjo Suharmawijaya.
 
Suharmawijaya, who earlier attended a meeting with President Widodo along with an Ombudsman delegation, said that the President lauded Ombudsman's persistence in serving the public by monitoring government services.
 
During the meeting, the President was accompanied by Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly, and Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"What we have presented (to the President) are monitoring reports. The President said that as a state institution, the Ombudsman has been persistent in monitoring public services, and he also said the government will follow up on the Ombudsman monitoring reports thoroughly," Suharmawijaya said during a press conference after the meeting, which was broadcast by the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, Ombudsman head Mokhammad Najih said that he and Ombudsman officials met President Widodo to present the agency's 2021 monitoring report, which included suggestions on improving the quality of public services.
 
Some issues highlighted in the Ombudsman monitoring report included the resolution of public complaints and prevention of maladministration through public service compliance surveys at various government levels, he informed.
 
The Ombudsman also presented proposals regarding the improvement and enhancement of the Ombudsman institution to the President, he added.
 
"We also informed (the President) about our proposal to improve and enhance our institution through the revision of laws relevant to the Ombudsman institution," he said.
 
According to Najih, the President told Ombudsman officials to enhance their monitoring and synergy with various government institutions and regional administrations.
 
"We also appealed for the President's support to ensure government institutions serving the public cooperate, coordinate, and synergize (with the Ombudsman) to resolve public complaints," he said. 
 
(WAH)
