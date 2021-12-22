English  
The Grand Design consists of three fields, namely research and innovation, arts and culture, and sports.
The Grand Design consists of three fields, namely research and innovation, arts and culture, and sports.

Jokowi Issues Decree on National Talent Management Task Force

English technology education president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 December 2021 16:22
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has issued Presidential Decree Number 21 of 2021 on the National Talent Management Task Force, promulgated in Jakarta on December 10, 2021.
 
To prepare talented and globally competitive human resources, comprehensive, sustainable, and innovative national talent management is required through breakthrough policies.
 
The breakthrough policies are performed by formulating and preparing as well as implementing National Talent Management Grand Design for 2022-2045, taking into account aspects of sociocultural, technological advancement, and economic development.

“To coordinate the formulation and preparation of the National Talent Management Grand Design for 2022-2045, a National Talent Management Task Force shall be formed,” Article 1 reads.
 
The Task Force, which is under and responsible to the President, has two duties.  The first duty is to coordinate the formulation and preparation of the National Talent Management Grand Design for 2022-2045 while the second one is to coordinate the formulation and preparation of mechanisms for the implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and control of the implementation of the National Talent Management Grand Design for 2022-2045.
 
The Grand Design consists of three fields, namely research and innovation, arts and culture, and sports.
 
As stated in Article 5, Chairperson of the Task Force will be held by Minister of the National Development Planning (PPN)/Head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) while Presidential Chief of Staff serves as Deputy Chairperson.
 
Furthermore, Coordinator for Research and Innovation is held by Head of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), Coordinator for Arts and Culture by Minister of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology, and Coordinator for Sports by Minister of Youth and Sports. In addition, there are also 12 members consisting of ministers and heads of institutions.
 
“In carrying out its duties, the National Talent Management Task Force shall coordinate, collaborate, cooperate, and form partnerships with relevant ministries/institutions, provincial governments, regency/municipal governments, individuals, academics, philanthropists, universities, social organizations, professional organizations, business world, mass media, development partners, and other stakeholders related to National Talent Management,” Article 8 reads.
 
The Task Force shall be tasked to complete the National Talent Management Grand Design for 2022-2045 as well as the implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and control mechanisms for the implementation of the National Talent Management Grand Design for 2022-2045 no later than twelve months from the date of the promulgation of the Presidential Decree.
 
The results shall be submitted by the Chairperson to the President and shall be further regulated through a Presidential Regulation.
 
“The working period of the National Talent Management Task Force shall end at the very latest twelve months after the 2022-2045 National Talent Management Grand Design is formed,” the Decree reads.

 
