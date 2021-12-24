Muhammadiyah Congratulates Gus Yahya

Jakarta: Muhammadiyah Chairman Haedar Nashir on Friday congratulated Yahya Cholil Staquf (Gus Yahya) on his win in the election of the Chairman of the Executive Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) for the 2021-2026 period.
He also congratulated Miftachul Akhyar on his appointment as the Supreme Leader of PBNU for the 2021-2026 period,
Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah are the largest Islamic organizations in Indonesia.
"The two figures hopefully can continue to nurture ties between Muslims and ties between elements of society in Indonesia," Haedar said here on Friday.
Meanwhile, Gus Yahya was elected as the Chairperson of (PBNU) during an election at the University of Lampung in Lampung Province on Friday.
Gus Yahya outperformed Said Aqil Siradj, also known as Kiai Said, in the second round of voting.
Gus Yahya received 337 votes, while Kiai Said only gathered 210 votes. (Ardi Teresti)