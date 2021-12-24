English  
Muhammadiyah Chairman Haedar Nashir (Photo: MI/Ardi Teresti)
Muhammadiyah Congratulates Gus Yahya

English nahdlatul ulama muhammadiyah elections
Media Indonesia • 24 December 2021 15:01
Jakarta: Muhammadiyah Chairman Haedar Nashir on Friday congratulated Yahya Cholil Staquf (Gus Yahya) on his win in the election of the Chairman of the Executive Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) for the 2021-2026 period.
 
He also congratulated Miftachul Akhyar on his appointment as the Supreme Leader of PBNU for the 2021-2026 period,
 
Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah are the largest Islamic organizations in Indonesia.

"The two figures hopefully can continue to nurture ties between Muslims and ties between elements of society in Indonesia," Haedar said here on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, Gus Yahya was elected as the Chairperson of (PBNU) during an election at the University of Lampung in Lampung Province on Friday.
 
Gus Yahya outperformed Said Aqil Siradj, also known as Kiai Said, in the second round of voting.
 
Gus Yahya received 337 votes, while Kiai Said only gathered 210 votes. (Ardi Teresti)
 
(WAH)
Ministers Issue New Guidelines for Face-to-Face Learning

English
education
Indonesia, Australia Enhance Cooperation on Security Matters

English
Australia
Japan Donates $28.95 Million Aid for Refugees in Syria, Neighboring Countries

English
Japan
Benang Kusut Formula E dan Tawar-menawar UMP DKI
Nasional

Erick Thohir Tunjuk Dudung Abdurachman Jadi Komisaris Utama Pindad Gantikan Andika Perkasa
Ekonomi

Kurikulum Baru Hapus Jurusan di SMA, Tapi SNMPTN 2022 Masih Berlakukan
Pendidikan

Kaleidoskop 2021: Akhir Cerita Messi di Barcelona (2-habis)
Olahraga

Rumah Sakit di AS Bersiap Hadapi Kemungkinan Terburuk dari Varian Omicron
Internasional

Rencana Pemerintah Stop Mobil Konvensional, Toyota: Terpenting Emisinya
Otomotif

WhatsApp Uji Fitur Hapus Pesan di Grup oleh Admin
Teknologi

Dihujat karena Syuting di Posko Pengungsi Semeru, Bintang Sinetron TMTM Minta Maaf
Hiburan

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021
Properti

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

