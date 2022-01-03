English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Omicron cases have been locally transmitted.
Omicron cases have been locally transmitted.

Jokowi Orders Mitigation Measures to Anticipate Possible Omicron Wave

English president joko widodo vaccination health protocols Omicron
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 January 2022 16:35
Jakarta: In the wake of the finding of locally transmitted COVID-19 Omicron cases, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered related ministries / Government institutions to prepare mitigation measures to anticipate possible spike in the new variant cases.
 
"Omicron cases have been locally transmitted so we must carefully prepare the mitigation procedure, especially as we enter a new year and all sectors are already back in business in January, particularly major ones, namely education and offices," the President said during a limited meeting on evaluation of public activity restrictions held at the Presidential Office in Jakarta, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
Since the first Omicron case in Indonesia was announced on December 1, the number of cases has been increasing, totalling 136 cases to date.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


To that end, the President ordered that health care facilities be readied to anticipate spike in cases.
 
The Head of State also ordered for strict supervision of quarantine for international travelers as the bulk of the confirmed Omicron cases are imported ones.
 
The President also underscored that the Government continues to roll out vaccination as a measure to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that 281 million doses of vaccine have been administered.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Challenges in 2022 Can Be Overcome with Enthusiasm, Hard Work: Jokowi

Challenges in 2022 Can Be Overcome with Enthusiasm, Hard Work: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Prepares 120,000 Beds to Anticipate Possible Omicron Wave

Indonesia Prepares 120,000 Beds to Anticipate Possible Omicron Wave

English
covid-19
Jokowi Kicks Off First Trading Day for 2022

Jokowi Kicks Off First Trading Day for 2022

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Regulasi Pemain Asing jadi Biang Kerok Tumpulnya Lini Depan Timnas
Olahraga

Regulasi Pemain Asing jadi Biang Kerok Tumpulnya Lini Depan Timnas

Menkes Sebut Keputusan Vaksin <i>Booster</i> Diumumkan Pertengahan Januari
Nasional

Menkes Sebut Keputusan Vaksin Booster Diumumkan Pertengahan Januari

Dampak Omicron Ringan, Australia Akan Lanjutkan Pembukaan Ekonomi
Internasional

Dampak Omicron Ringan, Australia Akan Lanjutkan Pembukaan Ekonomi

Goodyear ElectricDrive GT Dirancang untuk Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Goodyear ElectricDrive GT Dirancang untuk Mobil Listrik

153 Ribu Turis Asing Melancong ke Indonesia di November 2021
Ekonomi

153 Ribu Turis Asing Melancong ke Indonesia di November 2021

Ini Ketentuan PTM Terbatas Berdasarkan SKB 4 Menteri Terbaru
Pendidikan

Ini Ketentuan PTM Terbatas Berdasarkan SKB 4 Menteri Terbaru

Penyanyi Senior Nindy Ellesse Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Penyanyi Senior Nindy Ellesse Meninggal Dunia

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider
Teknologi

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021
Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!