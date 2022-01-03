Jokowi Orders Mitigation Measures to Anticipate Possible Omicron Wave

Jakarta: In the wake of the finding of locally transmitted COVID-19 Omicron cases, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered related ministries / Government institutions to prepare mitigation measures to anticipate possible spike in the new variant cases.
"Omicron cases have been locally transmitted so we must carefully prepare the mitigation procedure, especially as we enter a new year and all sectors are already back in business in January, particularly major ones, namely education and offices," the President said during a limited meeting on evaluation of public activity restrictions held at the Presidential Office in Jakarta, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
Since the first Omicron case in Indonesia was announced on December 1, the number of cases has been increasing, totalling 136 cases to date.
To that end, the President ordered that health care facilities be readied to anticipate spike in cases.
The Head of State also ordered for strict supervision of quarantine for international travelers as the bulk of the confirmed Omicron cases are imported ones.
The President also underscored that the Government continues to roll out vaccination as a measure to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that 281 million doses of vaccine have been administered.