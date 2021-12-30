English  
The EU stands ready to impose further sanctions against the Myanmar military regime.
Targeting of Civilians, Humanitarian Actors in Myanmar Unacceptable: EU

English Myanmar europe European Union
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 December 2021 18:05
Brussels: The appalling act of violence perpetrated by the military regime in Kayah State on December 24, killing and burning more than 35 people, including women and children, as well as humanitarian workers, underscores the urgent need to hold those responsible accountable, the European Union (EU) has said.
 
"The targeting of civilians and humanitarian actors is unacceptable and a blatant violation of human rights and international law, including humanitarian law," EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a press release on Tursday.
 
According to him, full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need, and the full protection, safety and security of humanitarian and medical personnel must be ensured.

"In view of the escalating violence in Myanmar, increased international preventive action is required, including an arms embargo," he stated.
 
"The EU also stands ready to impose further sanctions against the military regime," he added. 
 
Since the military coup on February 1, the EU has imposed targeted sanctions on the Myanmar military, its leaders and entities. 
 
In addition, EU financial assistance to the government was halted and assistance that could be seen as legitimising the military regime was frozen.
 
"The EU supports the efforts of the United Nations Special Envoy on Myanmar, as well as the ASEAN Five Point Consensus, working towards a peaceful resolution of the current crisis in Myanmar," he stated.
 
"The EU continues to provide humanitarian assistance, in accordance with the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence. This year, it allocated €24.5 million in humanitarian aid to address the immediate needs of displaced and conflict-affected," he concluded.
 
