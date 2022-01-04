English  
A total of 114,196,339 people have been fully vacinated against COVID-19 as of Monday.
A total of 114,196,339 people have been fully vacinated against COVID-19 as of Monday.

Over 114 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19: Task Force

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 vaccine
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 04 January 2022 13:42
Jakarta: The number of  people in Indonesia who have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine continues to grow. 
 
A total of 114,196,339 people have been fully vacinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, January 3, 2022.
 
"The number of people who have received the second dose increased by 92,977 people," said the Covid-19 Handling Task Force on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
 
According to the Task Force, the number of people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine increased to 166,104,331.
 
"A total of 166,104,331 people have received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine," the statement said.

The Indonesian government plans to provide covid-19 vaccines for more than 280 million people in the country.
 
(WAH)
