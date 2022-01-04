Over 114 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19: Task Force

Jakarta: The number of people in Indonesia who have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine continues to grow.
A total of 114,196,339 people have been fully vacinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, January 3, 2022.
"The number of people who have received the second dose increased by 92,977 people," said the Covid-19 Handling Task Force on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
According to the Task Force, the number of people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine increased to 166,104,331.
The Indonesian government plans to provide covid-19 vaccines for more than 280 million people in the country.