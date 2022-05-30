English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The number of underprivileged children is estimated to increase owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: medcom.id)
The number of underprivileged children is estimated to increase owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: medcom.id)

Private Schools Urged to Facilitate Underprivileged Children in West Java

English education children west java
Antara • 30 May 2022 10:05
Bandung: West Java's Education Office has urged private school managers in the province to facilitate children who cannot afford education service.
 
"We urge private institutions to deliberate in order to accommodate underprivileged people," West Java's Education Office Head Dedi Supandi said here on Sunday.
 
"It will be great if underprivileged people can receive free education at private institutions," he continued.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Throughout this time, residents who are economically underprivileged do not wish to send their children to private schools, he informed.
 
One of the reasons is because the education cost in private schools is more expensive compared to public schools.
 
"Why do they want public schools? It is because they worry that their children might drop out if they go to private school, because they cannot afford the cost since they have to pay the tuition fee and everything," he explained.
 
However, public schools have limited numbers and they cannot accommodate every child from every underprivileged family.
 
"Hence, those who are not accepted in public (schools) should be directed toward private schools," Supandi said.
 
The state-run public school institution allocated a 12 percent quota for children from economically underprivileged families this year.
 
The quota is very small compared to the number of underprivileged children which is estimated to increase owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, he explained.
 
To this end, the West Java provincial government directs children from underprivileged families who are not admitted in public schools to seek their education in private schools.
 
The West Java provincial government also provides aid worth Rp2.7 million per student per year for children from underprivileged families who study in private schools.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Gives 6 Directives on 2024 General Elections

President Jokowi Gives 6 Directives on 2024 General Elections

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Bolstering Climate Change Policy through Concrete Action: Minister

Indonesia Bolstering Climate Change Policy through Concrete Action: Minister

English
indonesian government
Jakarta Adds 81 COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta Adds 81 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Toulon Cup: Timnas U-19 Kalah Tipis dari Venezuela pada Laga Pembuka
Olahraga

Toulon Cup: Timnas U-19 Kalah Tipis dari Venezuela pada Laga Pembuka

Jokowi Diagendakan Menonton Formula E Jakarta
Nasional

Jokowi Diagendakan Menonton Formula E Jakarta

Biden akan Hancurkan Gedung SD Tempat Terjadinya Penembakan Massal
Internasional

Biden akan Hancurkan Gedung SD Tempat Terjadinya Penembakan Massal

Indonesia Naik 12 Peringkat di Indeks Pariwisata Global
Ekonomi

Indonesia Naik 12 Peringkat di Indeks Pariwisata Global

Pelawak Yadi Sembako Bangkrut, Sering Sakit-sakitan Sampai Bicara Ngelantur
Hiburan

Pelawak Yadi Sembako Bangkrut, Sering Sakit-sakitan Sampai Bicara Ngelantur

Pameran Otomotif Di Regional, Gak Kalah Penting dengan Di Jakarta
Otomotif

Pameran Otomotif Di Regional, Gak Kalah Penting dengan Di Jakarta

Cuaca Buruk, UTBK-SBMPTN di UPN Veteran Jakarta Sempat Ditunda
Pendidikan

Cuaca Buruk, UTBK-SBMPTN di UPN Veteran Jakarta Sempat Ditunda

NVIDIA Omniverse Menawarkan Era Digital Baru lewat Digital Twins dan Dunia Virtual
Teknologi

NVIDIA Omniverse Menawarkan Era Digital Baru lewat Digital Twins dan Dunia Virtual

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!