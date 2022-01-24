124.3 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Jakarta: Some 253,678 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 124,334,472, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
Meanwhile, 246,186 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 181,377,519.
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people in the country.
COVID-19 Update
The Indonesian government recorded 2,927 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,289,305.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 944 to 4,124,211.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,227.