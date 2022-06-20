English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 168.5 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English vaccine vaccination covid-19
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 June 2022 17:06
Jakarta: Some 55,674 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 168,503,412, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, 31,745 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 201,177,238.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 1,180 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,069,255.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 667 to 5,903,461.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 8 to 156,695.
 
(WAH)
