President Jokowi to Inaugurate Nusantara State Capital Authority Head Soon

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has pocketed the name of the chosen candidate for the Head of the State Capital Authority of Nusantara.
According to the President, the chosen figure is likely to be inaugurated next week.
"Yes, maybe next week we will inaugurate the person," said Jokowi at NasDem Tower, Gondangdia, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
"The person is not a politician," President Jokowi revealed.
Previously, Jokowi mentioned several potential candidates such as former Minister of National Planning and Development (PPN) Bambang Brodjonegoro, President Commissioner of PT Pertamina (Persero) Basuki Tjahja Purnama (Ahok), former Banyuwangi Regent Azwar Anas, and President Director of PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tumiyana.
On Tuesday morning, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated NasDem Tower, the new head office of NasDem Party.
During the inauguration ceremony, President Jokowi was accompanied by the Chairman of NasDem Party, Surya Paloh.