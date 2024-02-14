Prabowo Invites All Parties to Unite After Lead in Election

"Now the campaign (is) finished, we are united again," said Prabowo at Istora Senayan, Jakarta, Wednesday, February 14 2024.
He did not deny that there were harsh words spoken during the campaign. He hopes that all parties can forget about that.
"Let's forget harsh words," he said.
According to him, it is normal for siblings to fight. However, that should not make the brotherhood crack.
"It's normal for siblings to fight, but don't let it become a long division," he said.
Poltracking Indonesia revealed the results of the quick count in the 2024 Presidential Election. Presidential candidate, Prabowo Subianto, and his deputy, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, were ahead with a vote percentage of 57.8 percent based on the exit poll.
While candidate Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar followed in second place with a vote percentage of 23.2 percent.
Candidate number three, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD, came in last position with a vote percentage of 13.6 percent. This calculation is not final because it only takes a sample of votes from the total number of polling stations surveyed.
