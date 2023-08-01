English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Photo: Pemkot Batu
Photo: Pemkot Batu

Around 2,204 have been Recorded in Indonesia in 2023

Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 01 August 2023 12:33
Jakarta: More than two thousand disasters have occurred in Indonesia from 1 January to 31 July 2023. Most types of disasters are hydrometeorological, such as floods.
 
"2,204 disasters have been recorded," wrote official data from the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) as quoted by Medcom.id, Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
 
Most disasters, namely floods with 758 incidents. Then extreme weather 729 incidents, landslides 384 incidents, forest and land fires (karhutla) 260 incidents, and drought 31 incidents.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Tide waves and abrasion occurred 22 times, earthquakes occurred 18 times, and volcanic eruptions occurred two times," wrote BNPB data.
 
The entire disaster resulted in 179 people dying. A total of 3,031,235 people suffered and fled, 5,537 people were injured, and 11 people were missing.
 

The disaster caused 22,045 houses to be damaged. Consisting of 2,946 houses with heavy damage, 3,131 houses with moderate damage, and 15,968 houses with light damage.
 
"Furthermore, the damage occurred to 242 educational facilities, 232 worship facilities, and 44 health facilities," wrote the data.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo. Photo: Medcom.id

62 Percent Jakarta’s Floods have been Controlled

Jokowi Inaugurates the Ciliwung Sodetan

Semarang Prepares Measures against Coastal Flooding

BACA JUGA
Outstanding Achievement in Public Service Innovation 2023 Award for KLHK

Outstanding Achievement in Public Service Innovation 2023 Award for KLHK

English
Kementerian Lingkungan Hidup dan Kehutanan
A World-Class Armed Forces is what China Wants

A World-Class Armed Forces is what China Wants

English
China
Garuda Indonesia Tests Mixed Fuel with Palm Oil

Garuda Indonesia Tests Mixed Fuel with Palm Oil

English
Garuda Indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hasil Piala Dunia Wanita 2023: Belanda Juara Grup, AS Nyaris Tersingkir
Olahraga

Hasil Piala Dunia Wanita 2023: Belanda Juara Grup, AS Nyaris Tersingkir

Dijerat Pasal Berlapis, Panji Gumilang Terancam Hukuman Maksimal 10 Tahun Penjara
Nasional

Dijerat Pasal Berlapis, Panji Gumilang Terancam Hukuman Maksimal 10 Tahun Penjara

Cerita Wamenkeu soal Penanganan Pandemi Indonesia ke Mahasiswa Australia
Ekonomi

Cerita Wamenkeu soal Penanganan Pandemi Indonesia ke Mahasiswa Australia

Kecelakaan hingga Mobil Terbalik, Begini Kondisi Rendy Kjaernett dan Lady Nayoan
Hiburan

Kecelakaan hingga Mobil Terbalik, Begini Kondisi Rendy Kjaernett dan Lady Nayoan

Buntut Pembakaran Al-Quran, Kemenlu Panggil Dubes Swedia dan Denmark
Internasional

Buntut Pembakaran Al-Quran, Kemenlu Panggil Dubes Swedia dan Denmark

Lenovo Bakal Ikutan Asus ROG Ally, Siapkan Handheld Gaming Bertenaga AMD
Teknologi

Lenovo Bakal Ikutan Asus ROG Ally, Siapkan Handheld Gaming Bertenaga AMD

Guru Besar IPB: Waspadai Kucing Mati Mendadak Dampak Virus Korona yang Ganas
Pendidikan

Guru Besar IPB: Waspadai Kucing Mati Mendadak Dampak Virus Korona yang Ganas

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R MY 2024, Ada Sejumlah Ubahan Tapi Cuma 1 Warna
Otomotif

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R MY 2024, Ada Sejumlah Ubahan Tapi Cuma 1 Warna

Syarat dan Cara Mengurus IMB
Properti

Syarat dan Cara Mengurus IMB

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!