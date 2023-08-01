Around 2,204 have been Recorded in Indonesia in 2023

"2,204 disasters have been recorded," wrote official data from the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) as quoted by Medcom.id, Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
Most disasters, namely floods with 758 incidents. Then extreme weather 729 incidents, landslides 384 incidents, forest and land fires (karhutla) 260 incidents, and drought 31 incidents.
"Tide waves and abrasion occurred 22 times, earthquakes occurred 18 times, and volcanic eruptions occurred two times," wrote BNPB data.
The entire disaster resulted in 179 people dying. A total of 3,031,235 people suffered and fled, 5,537 people were injured, and 11 people were missing.
The disaster caused 22,045 houses to be damaged. Consisting of 2,946 houses with heavy damage, 3,131 houses with moderate damage, and 15,968 houses with light damage.
"Furthermore, the damage occurred to 242 educational facilities, 232 worship facilities, and 44 health facilities," wrote the data.