National Police Chief Finds Indications of Football Mafia Practices

"We found indications of violations or fraud committed by match officials," said Listyo at the National Police Headquarters, South Jakarta, Monday, June 26, 2023.
Listyo was reluctant to reveal the match officials. What is clear, he has ordered the Anti-Mafia Football Task Force to move.
"Carry out in-depth and investigation according to the data we found," said the four-star general.
Listyo said this was in line with Polri's commitment some time ago. The Bhayangkara Corps expressed support for helping PSSI make football competition run fairly.
"There is no longer the term score fixing or match fixing," he said firmly.
Listyo hopes that the performance of the Anti-Mafia Football Task Force will produce positive results. So that the League 1, 2 and 3 competitions run healthy.
"Quality and produce athletes who excel and are ready to advance in national and international matches," he explained. (Kevin Schreiber)