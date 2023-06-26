English  
National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Photo: AFP
National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Photo: AFP

National Police Chief Finds Indications of Football Mafia Practices

Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 26 June 2023 17:39
Jakarta: National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo found allegations of dirty practices in football matches. The National Police will cooperate with the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) to investigate thoroughly.
 
"We found indications of violations or fraud committed by match officials," said Listyo at the National Police Headquarters, South Jakarta, Monday, June 26, 2023.
 
Listyo was reluctant to reveal the match officials. What is clear, he has ordered the Anti-Mafia Football Task Force to move.

"Carry out in-depth and investigation according to the data we found," said the four-star general.
 
Listyo said this was in line with Polri's commitment some time ago. The Bhayangkara Corps expressed support for helping PSSI make football competition run fairly.
 
"There is no longer the term score fixing or match fixing," he said firmly.
 
Listyo hopes that the performance of the Anti-Mafia Football Task Force will produce positive results. So that the League 1, 2 and 3 competitions run healthy.
 
"Quality and produce athletes who excel and are ready to advance in national and international matches," he explained. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

President Joko Widodo. Photo: Medcom.id

Becoming Host of the U-17 World Cup, President Asks for Thorough Preparation

FIFA Appoints Indonesia to Host the U-17 World Cup

Demolish Thailand by 5-2, Indonesia Wins Gold After 32 Years of Waiting

Launching on August 18, How's the Progress of the High Speed Train?

Launching on August 18, How's the Progress of the High Speed Train?

Becoming Host of the U-17 World Cup, President Asks for Thorough Preparation

Becoming Host of the U-17 World Cup, President Asks for Thorough Preparation

IMF: Indonesia Has Risen from the Pandemic

IMF: Indonesia Has Risen from the Pandemic

