Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin left for Papua to open the XVI National Paralympic Week (Peparnas) 2021 at Mandala Stadium, Jayapura, Friday, November 5, 2021.
Using Air Force's Boeing 737-400 plane, the Vice President and his limited entourage departner for Papua from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta at 06.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB)
The vice president is expected to arrive at Sentani Airport in Jayapura Regency in the afternoon.
Ma'ruf will be welcomed by the Regional Secretary of Papua Province, Ridwan Ruikutun and members of the Papua Province Regional Leadership Coordination Forum.
The Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy will also welcome him at the airport entrance.
Ma'ruf is scheduled to open Peparnas XVI 2021 at the Mandala Stadium at 19.00 Eastern Indonesia Time (WIT).
On the next day, the Vice President will review the Mac Arthur Monument before returning to Jakarta.