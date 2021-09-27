English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Nearly 49 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

English indonesian government covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 September 2021 18:05
Jakarta: 388,828 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 48,915,476, according to Indonesia's covid-19 task force.
 
Meanwhile, 701,841 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 87,162,526.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people, including children aged 12-18.
 
The Indonesian government today recorded 1,390 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,209,403.
 
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 3,771 to 4,027,548.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 118 to 141,585.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Papua PON Torch Relay Starts in West Papua's Sorong

Papua PON Torch Relay Starts in West Papua's Sorong

English
west papua province
Bengkulu's Enggano Island Open for Tourism Investment: Governor

Bengkulu's Enggano Island Open for Tourism Investment: Governor

English
tourism
Indonesia's BPS Urged to Generate Qualified Statistical Data

Indonesia's BPS Urged to Generate Qualified Statistical Data

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Epidemiolog Beberkan Cara Efektif Hadapi Varian Mu
Nasional

Epidemiolog Beberkan Cara Efektif Hadapi Varian Mu

Vaksin <i>Booster</i> Gratis hanya untuk Penerima Bantuan Iuran, Sisanya Bayar
Ekonomi

Vaksin Booster Gratis hanya untuk Penerima Bantuan Iuran, Sisanya Bayar

Liga 1: PS Tira Persikabo Paksa Persib Berbagi Angka
Olahraga

Liga 1: PS Tira Persikabo Paksa Persib Berbagi Angka

Insentif Guru Madrasah Non PNS Segera Cair, Ini Kriteria Penerimanya
Pendidikan

Insentif Guru Madrasah Non PNS Segera Cair, Ini Kriteria Penerimanya

Kasus Covid-19 Turun, Sydney Dapatkan ‘Cetak Biru Kebebasan’
Internasional

Kasus Covid-19 Turun, Sydney Dapatkan ‘Cetak Biru Kebebasan’

Nah Lho! Tiru Warkop DKI Tanpa Izin, Warkopi Terancam Hukuman 4 Tahun Penjara
Hiburan

Nah Lho! Tiru Warkop DKI Tanpa Izin, Warkopi Terancam Hukuman 4 Tahun Penjara

Ini Balapan Kelas Dunia Pertama Di Sirkuit Mandalika
Otomotif

Ini Balapan Kelas Dunia Pertama Di Sirkuit Mandalika

Google Doodle Hari Ini, Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-23 Google
Teknologi

Google Doodle Hari Ini, Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-23 Google

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal
Properti

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!