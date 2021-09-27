



Nearly 49 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 September 2021 18:05









Jakarta: 388,828 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 48,915,476, according to Indonesia's covid-19 task force.



Meanwhile, 701,841 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 87,162,526.



To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people, including children aged 12-18.



The Indonesian government today recorded 1,390 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,209,403.



From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 3,771 to 4,027,548.



In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 118 to 141,585.



(WAH)