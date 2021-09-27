National Police to Deploy More Personnel to Secure Kiwirok

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jayapura: The National Police plans to deploy more personnel to secure Kiwirok District, Bintang Mountains Regency, Papua Province.The move was done after a series of shootouts between police and armed criminal groups (KKB) in the area."We will strengthen the squad," said Nemangkawi Operation Head Brigadier General Ramdani Hidayat here on Monday.According to Ramndani, there were three incidents within the past month in Kiwirok District.On Sunday morning, Police officer named Muhammad Kurniadi passed away during a firefight between police an an armed group in Kiwirok District.“It is true that there were one of us who died in the firefight with KKB in Kiwirok," said the Head of Bintang Mountains Police Adjunt Commisioner Cahyo Sukarnito. (Translator: Natasha Celia)(WAH)