Ministry to Implement Measures at Strengthening Food Ecosystem

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Wednesday led a limited meeting on the strengthening of food ecosystem, at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta.The meeting discussed three measures taken to strengthen food ecosystem, such as cultivation, pick and process, and marketing.Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo said that food commodities are developed during cultivation process in order to increase the yield and meet the national target.The next measure is picking the commodities and processing it into food products and other products. Finally, the products will be sold."The President called on related ministers to pay close attention to the measures. Personally, I as the Minister of Agriculture will ensure the cultivation process that is expected can increase domestic corn yield in an effort to face climate change and weather anomalies," the Minister said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.He went on to say that the President also called for further development of corn as a commodity so it can produce yield that will meet the national needs.On that occasion, Syahrul confirmed that the Indonesian Government will continue to ensure price stability of several commodities including egg and chicken meat, particularly when the supply is high.The Government, he added, is also planned to establish a strong egg industry to ensure sales of the products.In addition, the products can also be used in social assistance program.According to the Minister, Ministry of Agriculture has been making efforts to integrate centers for livestock feed and animal husbandry to ensure nutrient requirements for livestock are met.