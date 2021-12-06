BNPB Head Inspects Areas Affected by Mount Semeru Eruption

Jakarta: National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Head Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto today inspected areas affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru by air using a BNPB helicopter.
Accompanied by East Java Police Chief Inspector General Polri Nico Afinta and BNPB's Deputy for Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Jarwansyah, the BNPB head flew from the Condro Village Football Field, Pasirian District, Lumajang Regency, East Java, Monday.
During the inspection, the Head of BNPB saw firsthand the impact of the eruption after the helicopter flew low.
"Areas around Kobokan River are damaged and covered by volcanic materials," BNPB stated in a press release on Monday.
The BNPB also observed the damaged Gladak Perak bridge in Curah Kobokan village which cut off the land route between Lumajang and Malang.
After a 15-minute flight, the Head of BNPB and his entourage landed on the Pasirian District football field and was greeted by Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa.