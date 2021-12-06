English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Mount Semeru (Photo:BNPB)
Mount Semeru (Photo:BNPB)

BNPB Head Inspects Areas Affected by Mount Semeru Eruption

English BNPB disaster east java
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 December 2021 12:00
Jakarta: National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Head Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto today inspected areas affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru by air using a BNPB helicopter. 
 
Accompanied by East Java Police Chief Inspector General Polri Nico Afinta and BNPB's Deputy for Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Jarwansyah, the BNPB head flew from the Condro Village Football Field, Pasirian District, Lumajang Regency, East Java, Monday.
 
During the inspection, the Head of BNPB saw firsthand the impact of the eruption after the helicopter flew low.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Areas around Kobokan River are damaged and covered by volcanic materials," BNPB stated in a press release on Monday.
 
The BNPB also observed the damaged Gladak Perak bridge in Curah Kobokan village which cut off the land route between Lumajang and Malang.
 
After a 15-minute flight, the Head of BNPB and his entourage landed on the Pasirian District football field and was greeted by Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Nepal Increases Oxygen Generation Capacity in Preparation for Potential COVID-19 Surges

Nepal Increases Oxygen Generation Capacity in Preparation for Potential COVID-19 Surges

English
covid-19
Mount Semeru Eruption Death Toll Rises to 14

Mount Semeru Eruption Death Toll Rises to 14

English
east java
Unknown People Torch School Building in Papua: Police

Unknown People Torch School Building in Papua: Police

English
Papua
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden: Indonesia Harus Berwatak <i>Trendsetter</i>
Nasional

Presiden: Indonesia Harus Berwatak Trendsetter

Proyeksi Harga CPO di 2022, Masih di Atas USD1.000/Ton
Ekonomi

Proyeksi Harga CPO di 2022, Masih di Atas USD1.000/Ton

Begini Cara Legenda Paris Dakar Menguji Mobil
Otomotif

Begini Cara Legenda Paris Dakar Menguji Mobil

Usai Ditangguhkan, Pengadilan Myanmar Akan Tetapkan Vonis Aung San Suu Kyi
Internasional

Usai Ditangguhkan, Pengadilan Myanmar Akan Tetapkan Vonis Aung San Suu Kyi

F1GP Arab Saudi: Dramatis, Hamilton Cegah Verstappen Juara di Tengah Rentetan Kecelakaan
Olahraga

F1GP Arab Saudi: Dramatis, Hamilton Cegah Verstappen Juara di Tengah Rentetan Kecelakaan

Asus ROG Phone 5s dan 5s Pro Rilis di Indonesia, Pamer Snapdragon 888 Plus
Teknologi

Asus ROG Phone 5s dan 5s Pro Rilis di Indonesia, Pamer Snapdragon 888 Plus

NWR Juga Pernah Laporkan Kasus Pelecehan Seksual ke UB pada Januari 2020
Pendidikan

NWR Juga Pernah Laporkan Kasus Pelecehan Seksual ke UB pada Januari 2020

Kafin Sulthan Sebut Peran Anak Muda dalam Musik Jazz Menakjubkan
Hiburan

Kafin Sulthan Sebut Peran Anak Muda dalam Musik Jazz Menakjubkan

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!