Brawijaya University Hosts Indonesian Student Entrepreneurship Expo in Malang

Malang: This year's Indonesian Student Entrepreneurship (KMI) Expo is hosted by Brawijaya University in the East Java city of Malang, with 127 selected universities across Indonesia partaking in the event.
The three-day online and offline event, highlighting the theme "collaboration and synergy," commenced at the university campus on Wednesday.
According to the organizing committee's chairperson, Analis Wisnu Wardhana, the 12th KMI Expo is the Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Ministry's annual event.
The ministry has tasked Brawijaya University with hosting the event that enables entrepreneurial students across the country to interact, innovate, and collaborate with each other, he stated.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, both participants and visitors are obligated to comply with strict health protocols laid out by the government, Wardhana noted.
Those unable to come to the exhibition site are suggested to follow the event featuring various programs, including the product bazaar, KMI Award, and start-up competition, through UBTV.
During the event that will officially end on Friday (Nov 19), the participants and visitors can participate in public lectures and talk shows on entrepreneurship, he revealed.
According to ANTARA, the Indonesian government is well aware of the importance of micro, small, and medium enterprises' (MSMEs') role in building the country's economy.
The KMI Expo is part of the Education, Culture, Research and Technology Ministry's endeavors to encourage university students to develop their knowledge and skills of entrepreneurship.
National Development Planning Minister/National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) Head Suharso Monoarfa had stated that MSMEs contributed 57 percent to Indonesia's GDP.
Some 99 percent of the businesses in Indonesia are also dominated by MSMEs that absorb 97 percent of the total workforce, he noted in a statement issued in May this year.
Meanwhile, Cooperatives and Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Minister Teten Masduki expressed keenness to see cooperatives and MSMEs become the drivers of national economic recovery.
To this end, MSMEs should cooperate with big businesses. Based on a survey, 93 percent of the MSMEs in Indonesia are not cooperating with big businesses, he noted in a statement in July 2021.