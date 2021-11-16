English  
Indonesia is ready to host international events such as the Indonesia Badminton Festival and G20 Summit in Bali.
Indonesia Ready to Host International Events: Spokesperson

English bali health covid-19 vaccination
Antara • 16 November 2021 16:24
Jakarta: Indonesia is ready to host international events such as the Indonesia Badminton Festival and G20 Summit in Bali, and World SuperBike and MotoGP in Mandalika, West Nusa Tenggara, a government spokesperson for COVID-19 handling said.
 
"This will become an experience on how to stay productive by implementing the health protocols and vaccinations that continue to be conducted so that the pandemic is getting more under control and international events can be held again," Reisa Broto Asmoro said in an online broadcast accessed from here on Monday.
 
The planned international events will be held under strict health protocols, Asmoro affirmed. She then gave the example of the Indonesia Badminton Festival (IBF). Every crew member involved in the event, including the athletes, will undergo PCR testing in their countries, upon arrival in Indonesia, and after being isolated for three days, she said.

COVID-19 testing should be repeated several times to ensure that everyone involved in IBF is free of the virus, Asmoro said. This needs to be done as a new habit to keep the country free from the virus and ready to hold international events again, she added.
 
In addition, all parties related to IBF 2021 have prepared the infrastructure, technical flow, and supervision so that the event can run well, she noted. The government and the committee have also made official guidelines for implementing IBF in Bali to ensure it is free from COVID-19 transmission, she said.
 
The spokesperson informed that IBF would involve 256 athletes from 22 countries. Referees from 11 countries will also take part in the event, Asmoro said.
 
"The condition for organizing the IBF event is that everyone involved, including participants, guests, and officials, must have been fully vaccinated. International participants still have to go through a three-day quarantine and must download the PeduliLindungi application. Therefore, before they enter the match venue, they have to scan the QR Code first," she expounded.
 
While in Bali, everyone involved in IBF 2021 will need to consistently comply with the health protocols and only visit green zone areas, she added.
 
(WAH)
