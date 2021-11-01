English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams and Acting Governor of South Sulawesi Andi Sudirman Sulaiman. (Photo:twitter/@dubesaustralia)
Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams and Acting Governor of South Sulawesi Andi Sudirman Sulaiman. (Photo:twitter/@dubesaustralia)

Australian Ambassador Visits South Sulawesi Province

English Australia education south sulawesi
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 November 2021 13:54
Jakarta: Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams PSM begins her first official visit to South Sulawesi on Sunday.
 
Ambassador Williams met with the Acting Governor of South Sulawesi, Andi Sudirman Sulaiman, and the Mayor of Makassar, Mohammad Ramdhan Pomanto, as well as business, education and community leaders. 
 
According to the Australian Embassy in Jakarta, these meetings present an opportunity to deepen the existing collaboration between South Sulawesi and Makassar with Australia, including on issues such as vocational education and smart cities.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I am delighted to make my first official visit to South Sulawesi today, to learn more about the strong links between South Sulawesi and Australia - which began more than 200 years ago with the voyage of Makassan seafarers to northern Australia," Ambassador Williams said in a press release on Sunday.
 
"Australia has deep connections with South Sulawesi, including business linkages, research collaborations and our longstanding support to the province’s health security, stability and economic recovery. Australia’s world class vocational education system and expertise in smart cities technologies are supporting South Sulawesi’s COVID-19 response and recovery, delivering skills training and digital solutions to enhance productivity," she explained.
 
According to her, the Indonesia-Australian Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) and its economic cooperation program Katalis are paving the way for further economic partnerships between Australia and South Sulawesi.  
 
During her visit, the Ambassador visited businesses transforming Australian raw inputs into world-leading Indonesian exports.
 
The Ambassador’s meetings with education leaders reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to innovative research and evidence-based policy making in South Sulawesi, including through the PAIR (Partnership for Australia Indonesia Research), KSI (Knowledge Sector Initiative) and RISE (Revitalising Informal Settlements and their Environments) programs, and CSIRO’s Data61 Climate Risk Resilience Digital Platform.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 0.12% Inflation in October 2021: BPS

Indonesia Records 0.12% Inflation in October 2021: BPS

English
inflation
President Jokowi Arrives in Glasgow to Attend COP26

President Jokowi Arrives in Glasgow to Attend COP26

English
president joko widodo
Countries Must Find a Way to Feed the World and Save the Planet at the Same Time: FAO

Countries Must Find a Way to Feed the World and Save the Planet at the Same Time: FAO

English
food
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
3 Upaya Pencapaian SDGs yang Diusulkan Jokowi dalam KTT G20
Ekonomi

3 Upaya Pencapaian SDGs yang Diusulkan Jokowi dalam KTT G20

Rudal Houthi Hantam Masjid dan Sekolah, 29 Warga Yaman Tewas
Internasional

Rudal Houthi Hantam Masjid dan Sekolah, 29 Warga Yaman Tewas

Milwaukee Bucks Alami Kekalahan Ketiga Beruntun di Kandang
Olahraga

Milwaukee Bucks Alami Kekalahan Ketiga Beruntun di Kandang

Indonesia Goda BMW & Mercedes-Benz Investasi Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Indonesia Goda BMW & Mercedes-Benz Investasi Mobil Listrik

Polisi Diharapkan Segera Ungkap Penanggung Jawab Kematian Mahasiswa UNS
Pendidikan

Polisi Diharapkan Segera Ungkap Penanggung Jawab Kematian Mahasiswa UNS

Kantor Basarnas Terbakar Diduga karena Korsleting Listrik
Nasional

Kantor Basarnas Terbakar Diduga karena Korsleting Listrik

Telkomsel Angkat Derrick Heng Jadi Direktur Marketing
Teknologi

Telkomsel Angkat Derrick Heng Jadi Direktur Marketing

Rayakan Halloween, Pria Ini Dandan Persis Syahrini!
Hiburan

Rayakan Halloween, Pria Ini Dandan Persis Syahrini!

Rumah Paling Mahal di Dunia Dijual Rp7,7 Triliun, Isinya Bikin Melongo
Properti

Rumah Paling Mahal di Dunia Dijual Rp7,7 Triliun, Isinya Bikin Melongo

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!