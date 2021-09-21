English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Conducts Working Visit to Banten Province

English president joko widodo vaccination banten province
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 September 2021 12:58
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday morning left for Cilegon city, Banten province for a working visit. 
 
According to the Cabinet Secretariat's website, President Jokowi and his entourage took off from Atang Sendjaja Air Force Base, Bogor regency, around 08:15 Western Indonesian Time, using the Air Force’s Super Puma Helicopter. 
 
Upon arrival in Cilegon city, the President headed to state-owned steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk to inspect and inaugurate the Hot Strip Mill #2.
 
Afterwards, President Jokowi is slated to inspect vaccination drive in various locations in the province, among others at state senior high school SMAN 4 Serang city (vaccination drive for students) and at Singandaru community health center (puskesmas) in Serang city (vaccination drive for the public). 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Ending the series of his working visit in Banten province, President Jokowi is also scheduled to deliver directives at the Banten Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) at Banten Provincial Government Center, Serang city. 
 
The President and his entourage will return to the Bogor Presidential Palace via Boru field’s helipad, Serang city to Atang Sendjaja Air Force Base, Bogor regency, using the Air Force’s Super Puma Helicopter.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
US Coast Guard Trains with Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency

US Coast Guard Trains with Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency

English
indo-pacific
No Indonesian Casualties in Australia's Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake: Official

No Indonesian Casualties in Australia's Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake: Official

English
indonesian government
BNPB Provides 3 Million Masks for Public at National Games

BNPB Provides 3 Million Masks for Public at National Games

English
papua province
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
The Fed Bakal Rilis Penelitian terkait Uang Digital Bank Sentral
Ekonomi

The Fed Bakal Rilis Penelitian terkait Uang Digital Bank Sentral

4 Paparan Penting Jokowi yang Dibawa ke Sidang Majelis PBB
Internasional

4 Paparan Penting Jokowi yang Dibawa ke Sidang Majelis PBB

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Los Blancos Berpesta
Olahraga

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Los Blancos Berpesta

Jokowi Pamerkan Keberhasilan Indonesia Tekan Karhutla di Sidang PBB
Nasional

Jokowi Pamerkan Keberhasilan Indonesia Tekan Karhutla di Sidang PBB

3 Pekan PTM, 241 Siswa di Jakarta Positif Covid-19
Pendidikan

3 Pekan PTM, 241 Siswa di Jakarta Positif Covid-19

Adegan Mesra Amanda Manopo dan Arya Saloka Dihapus, Fans Ngamuk
Hiburan

Adegan Mesra Amanda Manopo dan Arya Saloka Dihapus, Fans Ngamuk

All New Honda BR-V Pakai Platform Baru, Belum Bisa Hybrid
Otomotif

All New Honda BR-V Pakai Platform Baru, Belum Bisa Hybrid

Apple Upayakan Pengawas Kesehatan Mental Pakai Data iPhone
Teknologi

Apple Upayakan Pengawas Kesehatan Mental Pakai Data iPhone

Padat Karya Permukiman Serap 324 Ribu Pekerja
Properti

Padat Karya Permukiman Serap 324 Ribu Pekerja

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!