Jokowi Conducts Working Visit to Banten Province

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday morning left for Cilegon city, Banten province for a working visit.According to the Cabinet Secretariat's website, President Jokowi and his entourage took off from Atang Sendjaja Air Force Base, Bogor regency, around 08:15 Western Indonesian Time, using the Air Force’s Super Puma Helicopter.Upon arrival in Cilegon city, the President headed to state-owned steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk to inspect and inaugurate the Hot Strip Mill #2.Afterwards, President Jokowi is slated to inspect vaccination drive in various locations in the province, among others at state senior high school SMAN 4 Serang city (vaccination drive for students) and at Singandaru community health center (puskesmas) in Serang city (vaccination drive for the public).Ending the series of his working visit in Banten province, President Jokowi is also scheduled to deliver directives at the Banten Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) at Banten Provincial Government Center, Serang city.The President and his entourage will return to the Bogor Presidential Palace via Boru field’s helipad, Serang city to Atang Sendjaja Air Force Base, Bogor regency, using the Air Force’s Super Puma Helicopter.(WAH)