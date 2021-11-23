National Corn Production Still Low: Jokowi

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has admitted that corn production in Indonesia is still low.He hopes that efforts in the form of training and better planting management can be the key to solve this problem."National corn production is still lacking. We hope that with more farmers growing corn, we could solve shortages immediately and avoid imports," Jokowi said after planting corn with farmers in Jeneponto, South Sulawesi, Tuesday, November 23, 2021.According to Jokowi, the Ministry of Agriculture has provided supports in the form of superior seeds and agricultural machinery to farmers in Jeneponto."We hope that each hectare of land could produce 6 to 7 tons of corn, and throughout South Sulawesi we expect to produce 1.8 million tons of corn," said Jokowi.Jokowi explained that corn prices are currently at around Rp4,000 per kilogram. However, he does not want corn prices to continue to soar due to shortages. If the prices are too high, he said, it will harm related industries."On the other hand, poulterers will complain because feed prices are high. These are indeed two things that must be balanced. Both farmers and poulterers must enjoy profit," he explained.