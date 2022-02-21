President Jokowi Urges Basarnas to Boost Innovation

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) to bolster innovation and technological utilization to support the rescue of more people during SAR missions.
"Every second matters for human life. Hence, I need to reiterate, first, that the agency needs to utilize technology in bolstering innovation," the president stated during the agency's 2022 national working meeting held through a video conference from the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday.
Technological advancement can enhance efforts to project and analyze emergencies and the best methods to handle the situation, he affirmed.
"The SAR technology has rapidly evolved and becomes more sophisticated. This could assist SAR officers in projecting and analyzing the situation promptly and accurately to help them make a better decision to handle the situation," Jokowi remarked.
The president highlighted that Basarnas must not lag behind in terms of technological advancements and urged the agency to quickly adapt to the most recent SAR technology to enhance its mission.
Moreover, the head of state emphasized that preparedness and vigilance were paramount to the SAR agency's success in completing its missions.
"We need a quick, responsive, and militant SAR team that can provide quick and precise rescue in extraordinary circumstances, such as disasters or critical situations, that endanger human life," the president noted.
Jokowi affirmed that Basarnas must continue to deliver best performance in providing SAR services and saving human lives amid increasing challenges in emergency situations that might arise in future.
The president then expressed his gratitude to Basarnas' services and conveyed the agency's 50th-anniversary greetings.
"During this golden jubilee, I wish to express my utmost gratitude to the National Search and Rescue Agency for its prompt response to help residents and assist our brothers that have suffered from disasters in many regions," Jokowi stated.
While delivering his remarks, President Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Cultural Affairs Muhadjir Effendy, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and Basarnas Head Vice Marshal Henri Alfiandi.