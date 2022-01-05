English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treats 1,206 COVID-19 Patients

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 05 January 2022 11:54
Jakarta: Some 1,206 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 168 from 1038.
 
"The number increased by 168," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Wednesday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated around 130,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Pushes for Immediate Ratification of Sexual Violence Crime Bill

Jokowi Pushes for Immediate Ratification of Sexual Violence Crime Bill

English
president joko widodo
3,004 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergo Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

3,004 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergo Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

English
covid-19
4,065 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self Isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment

4,065 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self Isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
KSP: Operasi Pasar Belum Bisa Menurunkan Harga Minyak Goreng
Ekonomi

KSP: Operasi Pasar Belum Bisa Menurunkan Harga Minyak Goreng

Newcastle Sepakat Transfer Kieran Trippier dari Atletico Madrid
Olahraga

Newcastle Sepakat Transfer Kieran Trippier dari Atletico Madrid

<i>Deadline</i>-nya Masih Lama, Daftar Beasiswa Holland Scholarship 2022 <i>Yuk</i>!
Pendidikan

Deadline-nya Masih Lama, Daftar Beasiswa Holland Scholarship 2022 Yuk!

Presiden Bagikan Bantuan Tunai kepada Pedagang di Pasar Gemolong
Nasional

Presiden Bagikan Bantuan Tunai kepada Pedagang di Pasar Gemolong

Kominfo Resmikan Merger Indosat Ooredoo dan Tri
Teknologi

Kominfo Resmikan Merger Indosat Ooredoo dan Tri

Ditipu Adik Sendiri, Rumah Irwansyah Terancam Disita Bank
Hiburan

Ditipu Adik Sendiri, Rumah Irwansyah Terancam Disita Bank

WHO Pantau Varian IHU yang Terdeteksi di Prancis
Internasional

WHO Pantau Varian IHU yang Terdeteksi di Prancis

Piaggio Gandeng Zongshen Bikin Skuter Rival Yamaha Nmax
Otomotif

Piaggio Gandeng Zongshen Bikin Skuter Rival Yamaha Nmax

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021
Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!