English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
inister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Bintang Puspayoga (Photo: setkab.go.id)
inister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Bintang Puspayoga (Photo: setkab.go.id)

Govt Committed to Accelerating Sexual Violence Eradication Legislation: Minister

English children president joko widodo women
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 January 2022 20:33
Jakarta: Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection will immediately follow up on directives of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the acceleration on legislation of Sexual Violence Eradication Bill.
 
"In his statement, the President specifically ordered Minister of Law and Human Rights and Minister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection to immediately work with the House of Representatives (DPR). Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection is ready to carry out the task," Minister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Bintang Puspayoga said as quoted by the Ministry’s website, Tuesday.
 
For the record, the Sexual Violence Eradication Bill is a legal breakthrough and a comprehensive legal provision to overcome systemic sexual violence, especially against women and children.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Minister said that since 2016 the Ministry has involved in the process of legislating the bill. In 2017, the Government officially compiled the problem inventory list (DIM) of the bill.
 
Since 2017, Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection has been carrying out several measures with relevant stakeholders to stipulate the focus and priority of the bill.
 
In 2021, under the coordination of Task Force for Acceleration of the Enactment of Law on Sexual Violence Eradication, Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection took various measures to ensure prevention, handling, protection and recovery of victims of sexual violence, especially women and children.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 404 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Indonesia Records 404 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

English
covid-19
Jokowi Reminds Traders to Adhere to Health Protocols

Jokowi Reminds Traders to Adhere to Health Protocols

English
president joko widodo
Universities Urged to Help Solve Unemployment Issues in Indonesia

Universities Urged to Help Solve Unemployment Issues in Indonesia

English
vice president maruf amin
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden: Pasar yang Ramai Tanda Bergeraknya Ekonomi Masyarakat
Nasional

Presiden: Pasar yang Ramai Tanda Bergeraknya Ekonomi Masyarakat

Sri Mulyani Tandatangani Prasasti Penanda Aset SBSN di Kalimantan Timur
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Tandatangani Prasasti Penanda Aset SBSN di Kalimantan Timur

Macron Bertekad Membuat 'Jengkel' Warga Prancis yang Menolak Divaksinasi
Internasional

Macron Bertekad Membuat 'Jengkel' Warga Prancis yang Menolak Divaksinasi

Bintang Drakor Snowdrop Kim Mi Soo Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Bintang Drakor Snowdrop Kim Mi Soo Meninggal Dunia

NBA: Lakers Atasi Perlawanan Kings
Olahraga

NBA: Lakers Atasi Perlawanan Kings

Dongfeng Perkenalkan Saingan Wuling Hongguang Mini EV
Otomotif

Dongfeng Perkenalkan Saingan Wuling Hongguang Mini EV

Peleburan Eijkman, Sentralisasi Lembaga Riset Sudah Ketinggalan Zaman
Pendidikan

Peleburan Eijkman, Sentralisasi Lembaga Riset Sudah Ketinggalan Zaman

Kominfo Resmikan Merger Indosat Ooredoo dan Tri
Teknologi

Kominfo Resmikan Merger Indosat Ooredoo dan Tri

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021
Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!