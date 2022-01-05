Govt Committed to Accelerating Sexual Violence Eradication Legislation: Minister

Jakarta: Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection will immediately follow up on directives of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the acceleration on legislation of Sexual Violence Eradication Bill.
"In his statement, the President specifically ordered Minister of Law and Human Rights and Minister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection to immediately work with the House of Representatives (DPR). Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection is ready to carry out the task," Minister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Bintang Puspayoga said as quoted by the Ministry’s website, Tuesday.
For the record, the Sexual Violence Eradication Bill is a legal breakthrough and a comprehensive legal provision to overcome systemic sexual violence, especially against women and children.
The Minister said that since 2016 the Ministry has involved in the process of legislating the bill. In 2017, the Government officially compiled the problem inventory list (DIM) of the bill.
Since 2017, Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection has been carrying out several measures with relevant stakeholders to stipulate the focus and priority of the bill.
In 2021, under the coordination of Task Force for Acceleration of the Enactment of Law on Sexual Violence Eradication, Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection took various measures to ensure prevention, handling, protection and recovery of victims of sexual violence, especially women and children.