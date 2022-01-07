English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The issuance of the Decree aims to follow up on the latest development of COVID-19 pandemic.
The issuance of the Decree aims to follow up on the latest development of COVID-19 pandemic.

Task Force Issues New Decree for Indonesian Citizens Returning from Abroad

English banten indonesian citizens covid-19
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 January 2022 15:03
Jakarta: Head of COVID-19 Task Force Suharyanto on January 4, 2022 signed Decree Number 2 of 2022 on Entry Points, Quarantine Facilities, and Mandatory RT-PCR Tests for Indonesian Citizens Returning from Abroad.
 
The issuance of the Decree aims to follow up on the latest development of COVID-19 pandemic and provide control mechanism for international travel.
 
"The Decree of COVID-19 Task Force Number 1 of 2022 on Entry Points, Quarantine Facilities, and Mandatory RT-PCR Tests for Indonesian Citizens Returning from Abroad is no longer suitable to COVID-19 handling, so it needs to be revoked and replaced with a new one," Suharyanto said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


As stated in the First Dictum, Head of the Task Force determines nine entry points to the territory of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) for Indonesian citizens returning from abroad.
 
The nine entry points are Soekarno Hatta Airport, Banten; Juanda Airport, East Java; Sam Ratulangi Airport, North Sulawesi; Batam Port and Tanjungpinang Port, Riau Islands; Nunukan Port, North Kalimantan; Cross-border Post (PLBN) Aruk and PLBN Entikong, West Kalimantan and PLBN Motaain, East Nusa Tenggara.
 
The Second Dictum of the Decree states that Indonesian citizens returning from abroad must conduct self-quarantine. The 10-day quarantine period applies to Indonesian citizens returning from the country/region with three criteria, namely having confirmed community transmission of the new SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 variant; geographically adjacent to the country with community transmission of cases of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529; and having the number of confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 more than 10,000 cases.
 
Indonesian citizens returning from countries/regions other than the aforementioned criteria must conduct self-quarantine for a period of 7 days.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Rights Chief Calls for Peaceful Resolution of Grievances amid Deadly Violence in Kazakhstan

UN Rights Chief Calls for Peaceful Resolution of Grievances amid Deadly Violence in Kazakhstan

English
central asia
55 Journalists, Media Workers Killed around the World in 2021: UNESCO

55 Journalists, Media Workers Killed around the World in 2021: UNESCO

English
united nations
World Food Prices Fell Slightly in December: FAO

World Food Prices Fell Slightly in December: FAO

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Selain Bikin Playstation, Sony Juga Membuat Mobil Vision-S 02
Otomotif

Selain Bikin Playstation, Sony Juga Membuat Mobil Vision-S 02

KBRI Larang WNI di Kazakhstan Ikut dalam Unjuk Rasa
Internasional

KBRI Larang WNI di Kazakhstan Ikut dalam Unjuk Rasa

5 Tanda Penipuan Online yang Harus Anda Ketahui
Teknologi

5 Tanda Penipuan Online yang Harus Anda Ketahui

Menkeu: Pembangunan Infrastruktur IKN Harus Sejalan dengan Konsolidasi Fiskal
Ekonomi

Menkeu: Pembangunan Infrastruktur IKN Harus Sejalan dengan Konsolidasi Fiskal

Program Kampus Merdeka 2022 Buka Pendaftaran, Catat Tanggal-tanggal Pentingnya
Pendidikan

Program Kampus Merdeka 2022 Buka Pendaftaran, Catat Tanggal-tanggal Pentingnya

Pekan Depan, Tiket IBL 2022 Mulai Dijual
Olahraga

Pekan Depan, Tiket IBL 2022 Mulai Dijual

Kemendagri Minta Pemprov dan DPRD DKI Evaluasi Kenaikan Tunjangan
Nasional

Kemendagri Minta Pemprov dan DPRD DKI Evaluasi Kenaikan Tunjangan

BTS dan Adele Dongkrak Penjualan CD di Amerika Serikat, 40 Juta Keping dalam Setahun!
Hiburan

BTS dan Adele Dongkrak Penjualan CD di Amerika Serikat, 40 Juta Keping dalam Setahun!

5 Keuntungan Tinggal di Apartemen Dibandingkan Rumah
Properti

5 Keuntungan Tinggal di Apartemen Dibandingkan Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!